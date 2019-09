I would like to express my sincere appreciation to the Times Record for your opinion column from The Jonesboro Sun concerning the Westside Band Booster Club fundraising the raffle of a modern sporting rifle, more commonly knows as a semi-automatic AR-15. By making those of us in western Arkansas aware of this raffle, we can participate and help the great band students at Jonesboro's Westside High School raise the funds necessary for their upcoming trip to Disney World. Keep up the good work!