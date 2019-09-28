In Matthew, Mark and Luke, Jesus said, "A house divided against itself cannot stand." Also, in Matthew 24 Jesus said, "No man can serve two masters: Ye cannot serve God and Mammon." Christians around Fort Smith refuse to believe these truths because of the legal liquor stores that are operating with their consent. They create a smoke screen to hide the elephant in the room by yelling, "Gun control!" because a few school shootings and some mass murders occurred and a couple hundred of innocent people died. I admit that is terrible, yet they turn a blind eye to alcohol related deaths. If we blame the gun, we must be consistent and blame the bottle.

According to MADD statistics, in 2017 10,874 people died and more than 300,000 were injured in drunk driving crashes. Teen alcohol use kills 4,300 people each year — that’s more than all illegal drugs combined. If we are concerned about innocent ones dying why aren’t we interested in outlawing abortion? We’ve passed laws against animal cruelty, we support PETA, we don’t want to pollute our air and water and we don’t want to harm our environment, yet we allowed 50 million innocent babies to be slaughtered.

Isaiah 59: "The hand of God is not shorten that it cannot save, neither is his ear heavy that he cannot hear, but our iniquities have separated us from God that he will not hear our prayer." Psalm 66:18: "If I regard iniquity in my heart, the Lord will not hear me.":2nd Chronicles 7:14: "If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, pray, seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land."