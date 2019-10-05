Since there seems to be nothing off limits in the movie and television industry now and since the Church has been and still is silent to these purveyors of filth and degradation, perhaps now would be the best time for the Church to get together and stop the abortion industry once and forever. My idea is a drastic one and sounds horrific, but not much different than things shown daily over the media. Over 60 million babies have already been aborted. God help us!

Church, why don't we show an actual abortion in prime time on all the networks? Surely the dismemberment of one child could not be objected to by anyone since millions have been performed by this cruel, insensitive, inhumane, demonic industry. What is one more fetus, blob, tissue? I have seen drawings and depictions of this procedure, but if everyone could actually experience this sight with sounds from the baby, see the cutting up of the baby and see the blood, then maybe this industry would die. Would your pastor, your church support this?