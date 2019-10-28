Don the Con has been in a rage ever since his release of a phone call to the president of Ukraine that blew up in his face. In his twisted mind, he believes his own lies; he was certain that the call was not an abuse of power to seek political gain for the 2020 election. He asked a number of times for the Ukrainians to create dirt on Joe Biden's son and he would then release $391 million in military aid that had been held up.

Quid pro quo means: "I will give you something and I expect something in return." Trump expected something, but it was extortion and a blatant abuse of power and illegal under the law. He then went into lie mode, "There was no quid pro quo." His chief of staff then admitted there was a quid pro quo at a press conference.

Rudy Giuliani is the sleazy connection in this scheme and he is facing a number of violations of the law. Trump's rage against this impeachment inquiry led to a Republican motion to censure Adam Schiff, who is leading the inquiry. It failed in a party line vote, but all of the Republicans voted dutifully for the resolution. A number of state department employees who saw the blatant and outrageous abuse of power by the president have testified that they were sidelined or removed from their ambassador position because they raised the alarm. Trump's attempt to get sympathy from his base voters with his lie that the impeachment proceedings are "like a lynching" will work with the under-informed voters, but it won't stop the Democrats and a few Republicans from impeaching him.