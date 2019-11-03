Two-and-a-half years ago, the voters didn't know a lot about the businessman Donald Trump. But they knew a lot about the politician Hillary Clinton. Against all the odds, the thinking people elected Trump.

The Democrats could not believe what happened so they immediately started talking about impeachment. They wasted a lot of time and money on futile investigations. They refuse to admit that this businessman has accomplished a lot. But you cannot argue with success. He has done a good job.

Now they want to drag out something new and waste more time and money. Even if they get their way in the House, they know that the Senate will have the last word.

Why don't these career politicians spend more time doing something constructive?