Let’s start with some transparency: In 2016, I voted enthusiastically for Ohio Gov. John Kasich in the Republican presidential primary and then voted for Evan McMullin in the general election because he was the best alternative to Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. I don’t want President Trump to be re-elected (but also don’t support impeachment) and am hoping a credible third party candidate emerges before next November.

I said “hoping,” not “holding my breath.”

But not being a Trump supporter shouldn’t blind anyone to ways his presidency has benefited America, particularly this: He has challenged some assumptions about trade that needed to be challenged.

For decades, the consensus among political elites has been that trade is a good thing, and it has been. It has lifted millions worldwide from poverty, reduced the chance for conflict with rivals, and introduced free markets and the concept of freedom to autocratic countries such as China. As bad as China is, it was far worse decades ago, and in the Korean War Americans and Chinese were killing each other. Meanwhile, free trade has lowered prices for American consumers. The shirt I might buy today costs about what one did when I graduated high school in 1987.

But some of the benefits of the established trading system may already have been realized. China appears to have taken a wrong turn in recent years; after becoming more free, it is becoming less so.

Meanwhile, America’s trade policies have had their downsides. They transfer wealth from our country to others. They flood our economy and landfills with cheaply made overseas products. They move production to countries lacking worker and environmental protections, so that I’m not certain my shirt wasn’t produced by slaves or children in a polluting factory. These policies reduce the power of American workers, who can’t produce as cheaply as those in polluting, rights-ignoring countries. They allow rivals like China to obtain — or steal — American intellectual property. They create trading partnerships with — and therefore dependence on — undemocratic countries. While trade helps us influence the authoritarians, they also influence us.

These downsides have been downplayed for decades, partly because the system has benefitted the wealthy and powerful. But Trump deserves credit for highlighting some of these downsides and trying to address them. He hasn’t always handled his trade war with China perfectly, and it’s clearly hurting farmers, including those in Arkansas. He should not have pulled the United States out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement or the Paris Agreement concerning climate change. His refusal to divest himself of his business interests or release his tax returns calls into question all he’s doing. But he at least is forcing China and other partners to the table, which should have been done long ago. And his administration’s United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement seems to be a better deal than the already good North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA, it would replace.

It’s possible — and beneficial — for a person to disapprove of a particular president while acknowledging what he or she offers during a unique moment in history. For example …

— Some people might have the opinion that President Carter was weak and too moralistic, but his character and personality helped him broker a peace deal between Israel and Egypt that still benefits both today.

— Some might have the opinion that President Reagan had a simplistic good-versus-evil worldview, but his resolve and policies hastened the end of the Cold War and the collapse of the Soviet Union.

— Some might disapprove of President George W. Bush because of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, but another foreign involvement, his President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, has saved many African lives.

— Some might not like President Obama’s Affordable Care Act, but he has served as an inspiration for many Americans, including racial minorities, while dispelling the idea that America would never elect a black president.

I won’t vote for President Trump in 2020 because of the ways I believe he is the wrong person for the job. But I’ll also acknowledge where he’s right, including this: Trade is beneficial overall, but its downsides should be addressed, and the United States should negotiate from a position of strength. It’s time for some new deals, and we happen to have a dealmaker in the White House.

I’m still hoping that Kasich or someone else will run, though. Not holding my breath, but hoping.

Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.