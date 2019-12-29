Recently in the Times Record we read about the failure of the UN’s longest climate talks to get an agreement on the reduction of carbon pollution. The world's major polluters postponed regulation of carbon dioxide markets until next year. Kicking the can down the road is not a good option. Global warming and subsequent climate change and amplification of extreme weather events will continue, abetted by the delay in enacting solutions. We have seen the direct impacts of weather extreme amplification in the historic flooding of Fort Smith and the River Valley last spring.

Clearly what was missing from the climate talks was committed leadership. As the New York Times reported: “The annual negotiations, held in Madrid this year, demonstrated the vast gaps between what scientists say the world needs and what the world’s most powerful leaders are prepared to even discuss, let alone do.”

“Most of the large emitters were missing in action or obstructive,” said Helen Mountford, a vice president at World Resources Institute. “This reflects how disconnected many national leaders are from the urgency of the science and the demands of their citizens.”

The absence of U.S. leadership in Madrid puts the responsibility on the U.S. Congress to take the country forward on climate. One of the most economically efficient and environmentally effective ways to do this is to put a price on pollution, an approach whose acceptance is rapidly accelerating across the business community and the electorate.

Spring polling by Luntz Global shows that 70% of Republicans under the age of 40 support a carbon fee and dividend type solution, where a steadily rising fee is placed on fossil fuels and the net revenues are reallocated to U.S. citizens. In January 2019 more than 3500 U.S. economists, including a dozen from universities around Arkansas, signed onto an Economists Statement for Carbon Dividends. In December, IBM became the latest in a long series of companies to get on board with carbon pricing.

Fortunately, Congress does not need to start from scratch, as bold, bipartisan legislation has already been introduced. This legislation, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act of 2019 (H.R. 763), currently has more than 70 co-sponsors. It is good for people and for the economy.

The bill places a rising fee on fossil fuel companies based on each ton of carbon dioxide which would be emitted from the burning of oil, coal or natural gas. The annually rising fee provides clarity for businesses and investors. It incentivizes innovation and a steady bottom-line-protecting shift to lower or non-polluting energy sources.

The collected fees are returned to American families as a monthly dividend. Imagine! Fossil fuel companies pay for polluting and are incentivized to change their ways and citizens get money in their pockets to spend as they see fit!

A border adjustment protects U.S. business and jobs; it also incentivizes countries who do not have an equivalent carbon price to follow our lead in aggressively attacking carbon pollution and shifting to a cleaner energy economy.

Implementation of this legislation will cut carbon pollution by 40% below 2016 levels in 12 years and by 90% by 2050 without new regulations. That means cleaner air and thousands of lives saved. With emissions falling our climate would begin to stabilize, resulting in fewer threats to infrastructure, agriculture, and national security. Innovation and the dividend will drive job growth and protect working and middle class families during the transition to a cleaner energy economy.

By passing the Energy Innovation Act, Congress can help ensure that next year’s UN climate conference is a success. Residents of Fort Smith and surrounding areas who are concerned about climate change and want real solutions should urge our Congressional Representatives, Senators Cotton and Boozman and Congressman Womack to support effective, common sense legislation like the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act.