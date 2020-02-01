The Democratic National Committee wants to be God and tell others how to live and they organize themselves with others of like mind. They create a government and then determine what will be taught in schools and what will not be taught.

They have an ungodly agenda — to control the whole world and rule all the people. They must destroy everything that pertains to God, even the believers. Religion is OK as long as they refrain from teaching about sin and salvation, God and the devil, heaven and hell. The basis of good and evil is determined by them; they think they have divine intelligence.

They make all the rules concerning everything, including how we should conduct our personal lives. Only three things are blocking their progress: the Bible, the Constitution and President Trump. The House of un-American activities needs to be resurrected and start investigations all over Washington D.C.