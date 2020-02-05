The Lend-Lease program was vital for Britain to survive during World War II and the Marshall Plan was highly successful in rebuilding war-torn Europe. But when does it stop?

Our national debt is disgraceful and we keep borrowing money to send overseas. In the process, we are finding out that some of our career politicians are getting rich. It's no wonder that we are questioning the corruption that is going on in the countries that are benefiting from our generosity.

Three years ago, we elected a business man who has accomplished a lot. In the process of dealing with foreign countries, he had a right to question what they were doing with taxpayer's money.

You might not like what he has to say or his demeanor, but he is our duly elected president. He is also doing what he said he would do and that is what got him elected and will get him reelected over another career politician.