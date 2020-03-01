The Fort Smith Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 39 has given its endorsement to Greg Magness, candidate for Sebastian County Circuit Judge, Division VI.

Magness, who has practiced law since 1991 and is a partner at Hardin, Jesson & Terry, PLC. is one of three candidates for the bench. A graduate of the University of Arkansas and the University of Texas at Austin Law School, Magness was elected to the Fort Smith School Board in 2017.

According to Magness, “I am extremely pleased that the Fraternal Order of Police has endorsed me. Because of the credibility and respect that the FOP has, I feel honored to have been chosen. I think I am the right choice for the Division VI judgeship and am looking forward to election day next Tuesday.”

The election for Sebastian County Circuit Judge, Division VI is Tuesday, March 3.