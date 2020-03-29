Dr. Nate Smith, director of the Arkansas Health Department, remembers the phone call. It came the first week of January, from a specialist at the Centers for Disease Control, in Atlanta. He wanted Hill to be aware of a virus in Wuhan, China, that was spreading quickly. Its transmission appeared largely to be animal-to-human, but deserved monitoring. The two doctors spoke at the approximate hour that U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar says he received the first such information, on Jan. 3, from his Chinese counterparts.

At about the same time, and for weeks after, the CIA and other U.S. intelligence agencies began sending the White House profoundly unsettling messages: The Chinese were lying about the virus — the number of diagnosed cases and deaths; the severity of the disease itself; the velocity of the contagion.

“The system was blinking red,” an anonymous administration source told the Washington Post, which last week broke a story detailing presidential incompetence that should infuriate every American. “Donald Trump may not have been expecting this, but a lot of other people in the government were. They just couldn’t get him to act.”

Azar attempted to share his concern with Mr. Trump, according to the Post, but not until January 18 was he patched through, and the president wanted instead to discuss flavored vaping products.

“By Jan. 20 it was clear that human-to-human transmission was a very important part of spreading this virus,” Arkansas’ Smith told me.

Two days later, the coronavirus COVID-19 having spread to four other countries, President Trump made his first public comment on the virus: “(W)e have it totally under control…It’s going to be fine.” As he spoke, the State Department was chartering aircraft to evacuate its personnel from Wuhan. Repeatedly cautioned that the Chinese were scamming him, Mr. Trump tweeted his thanks to President Xi and praised his “transparency.”

In late January and early February, Mr. Trump’s closest aides tried to focus his attention on the virus but found him unconvinced. “We have it very well under control,” he told a Michigan rally, even as the World Health Organization (WHO) pronounced COVID-19 “a public-health emergency of international concern” with almost 8,000 cases confirmed. The number of infections had nearly doubled by Jan. 31, when Mr. Trump acknowledged being snookered by Beijing. He barred from U.S. entry non-citizens who had recently been in China. Though the horse had left the barn, he assured a Fox News host that “we pretty much shut it down coming from China.”

Early February: By now the coronavirus had reached Europe. Mr. Trump, during this period, extolled the virus-killing potential of spring, opined that “the numbers are going to get progressively better” and, on Feb. 23, soothed anxious Americans that the situation was, again, still, “very much under control.” Almost simultaneously, the WHO confirmed global infections approached 80,000.

The White House response to the Post story was delivered by an old Arkansas lad, assistant presidential press secretary Hogan Gidley of El Dorado, once an aide to Gov. Mike Huckabee. Gidley, in full: "President Trump has taken historic, aggressive measures to protect the health, wealth, and safety of the American people — and did so, while the media and Democrats chose to only focus on the stupid politics of a sham illegitimate impeachment. It's more than disgusting, despicable and disgraceful for cowardly unnamed sources to attempt to rewrite history — it's a clear threat to this great country."

To the accuracy of the Post story, the CIA and the Office of National Intelligence had: no comment.

March arrived to Mr. Trump’s confidence that the virus was “very mild,” that he was “not concerned at all” and to “Just stay calm. It will go away.” The problem, he asserted, was a “hoax” that the “Deep State,” Democrats and the “fake news media” were perpetrating to bring him down. This is the month that the president suggested to governors that they try to find respirators themselves. And the month he offered assistance in fighting the virus to Iran, which its leader found “strange since they face shortages in their fight against the virus,” and to North Korea, which expressed its appreciation by test-firing two missiles. And the month in which he finally admitted “This is going to be bad.”

And these are the months in which Gov. Asa Hutchinson, trying to remain on good terms with a president of his own party and struggling to contain his frustration at the absence of a national virus policy, has to manage the fallout: not only the endangered health of his constituents and any shortages of lifesaving medical supplies, but the spiraling of his state’s economy and the public services it supports. From the outset, Mr. Hutchinson has not shied from saying things will get worse before they get better. He may not say it but, judging by the president’s past performance, they could get much, much worse.

Steve Barnes is a veteran journalist and host of AETN’s “Arkansas Week.”