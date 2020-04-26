Take care of yourself

I am very disappointed in the way the coronavirus pandemic has been handled, especially by China, Russia and the United States. None were prepared.

H1N1 was in 2009. Were they too focused on reelection to care of their own people?

My sister-in-law proposed the following: The United States buys 300 million masks and ships them to Walmart and Dollar General for storage for the next pandemic.

The medical establishments advice for self-care is laughable. You can search online for ways to strengthen your immune system. You will find vitamins, medicinal herbs and medicinal mushrooms, plus others. These were all successfully used by our grandmothers, why were they not suggested by the American Medical Association? Could it be that the pharmaceutical industry is the only one who profits from new vaccines?

For self-care, you can adopt a healthy diet, regularly exercise and have a positive mental attitude. Laugh with your neighbors, that is what makes us human beings. Those in authority would do well to adopt of policy of hope, not fear. Queen Elizabeth and Pope Francis have done both. They should emulated.

John Lavelle, Fort Smith