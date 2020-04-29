I am not an expert in food production and distribution, so if I write, “The food supply chain is breaking,” you should not take that too seriously.

But John Tyson, chairman of the board of Tyson Foods, is an expert, and he did write that sentence in a full-page advertisement that appeared Sunday in the New York Times and the Washington Post.

“In small communities around the country where we employ over 100,000 hard-working men and women, we’re being forced to shutter our doors,” he wrote. “This means one thing ― the food supply chain is vulnerable. As pork, beef and chicken plants are being forced to close, even for short periods of time, millions of pounds of meat will disappear from the supply chain. As a result, there will be a limited supply of our products available in grocery stores until we are able to reopen our facilities that are currently closed.”

Tyson next warned of a “serious food waste issue” because closed processing plants leave farmers nowhere to sell their livestock. He wrote that millions of chickens, pigs and cattle will be “depopulated.” That’s the paragraph that concluded with, “The food supply chain is breaking.”

Much of the economic hardship we’ve experienced these past two months has been the result of precautionary actions. We could have kept schools, restaurants and hair salons open, but the disease would have spread faster.

Meat processing plants are closing because people are actually getting sick. Tyson closed a pork plant in Waterloo, Iowa, because 182 covid-19 cases in that county were linked to the facility. It closed a pork plant in Columbus Junction, Iowa, after at least 24 workers were infected. Smithfield closed a pork processing plant in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, that the company says accounts for 4-5% of the country’s pork production. The state’s governor said about 240 employees had the disease.

That company’s president and CEO, Kenneth Sullivan, said in a statement April 12, “The closure of this facility, combined with a growing list of other protein plants that have shuttered across our industry, is pushing our country perilously close to the edge in terms of our meat supply.”

The solution? Tyson said governments at all levels “must unite in a comprehensive, thoughtful and productive way to allow our team members to work in safety without fear, panic or worry. The private and public sectors must come together.” He described the efforts Tyson has made to make work environments safer.

So far, the pandemic’s worst economic effects have been mitigated by government stimulus efforts. Congress and the president have borrowed trillions of dollars to send most adults a $1,200 check, help businesses keep their employees, and increase unemployment benefits. Some people are making more money not working than they did on the job.

We’ve been able to spend those government checks at relatively well-stocked grocery stores ― toilet paper being the biggest exception. Food mostly has been plentiful thanks to grocery store and food processing plant employees who are considered essential while being paid relatively low wages. At the stores where I shop, there’s been less meat but certainly not no meat. If Tyson and Sullivan are right, we might sometimes have to take what we can get.

We’re going to get through this thing eventually, but it’s shone a light on our modern society’s dependence on government, corporations and institutions. We say we’re free and independent Americans, but virtually all of us rely on systems and bureaucracies for everything we need. Great Depression survivors from Arkansas often would say, “We were poor, but we didn’t know it.” That was partly because they raised their own food and took care of themselves and their neighbors.

We won’t be exactly like them, but maybe we can learn from them and try to become a little more self-sufficient, rather than be entirely dependent on a supply chain that John Tyson says is breaking.

Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.