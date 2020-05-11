I suppose I ought not to blame him too much. After all, if people had called me Osgood all my life, it might have affected my mental condition, too.

As I explained previously, my wife (for some strange reason) did not allow me to name our children, so I only got to name our pets. Our most recent pooch is named for Osgood Conklin, the school principal in the Our Miss Brooks radio and television programs, played by Gale Gordon (who became famous to TV viewers of my generation as Mr. Mooney on The Lucy Show).

My son and his family gave Osgood to us as a pup when it became obvious that they were not going to be home enough to give him the attention he needed. They had named him Blake, but since that just has no pizzazz at all, I immediately changed it.

As well as we are able to determine, this particular hound is a Morkie, or a Maltese-Yorkshire terrier cross. That means he is a lap dog, and he fills that role admirably. When allowed to, he will watch television curled up in my wife’s lap. When allowed to, he will sleep snuggled right up next to her in bed.

When my snoring (so I am accused) runs my wife out of our bedroom into the one across the hall, if I get up before she does and walk toward the kitchen, Osgood will hear my footsteps and plop down off the bed to be let out. He stays out only long enough to take care of nature’s call, and then paws at the screen door to be let in so he can get his morning treats. Then back to bed.

Osgood normally lies on the back of the couch in the living room looking out the front windows. If he sees anything that he considers worrisome, he will cut loose a torrent of barking. If there is a car on our road (about a hundred yards away), he will bark. If one of the neighbor’s dogs runs across his own yard, he will bark. If children are playing in the neighbor’s yard, he will bark. And on and on.

True, he never misses sounding the alarm if someone does drive up to our house, but since he barks at so many things, it is hard to tell when he is crying Wolf. We scold him, but I can almost hear him objecting, “You just do not understand the responsibilities of my job.”

Osgood’s favorite of all foods is the chips that come when we bring home Mexican food from El Penjamo. I think he would eat a full sack of those. However, he really is a snob about it. He loves warm, fresh chips; but after they have cooled off, he turns up his nose at them.

When I feed him tidbits from the table, he will stand on his hind legs and walk several steps to get the handout. Strangely, he absolutely cannot tolerate anything with grease in it. If we pour greasy food over the fence into the pasture, he inevitably will find it, and eventually regurgitate it somewhere in the house. (My wife loves that!)

Osgood’s best friend is Buddy, who lives two doors down. He comes by for a visit most days. He and Osgood greet one another, go into a frantic game of tag in the yard, and finally come to the carport steps begging for a handout. After they get it, Buddy soon will head for home. A dog’s life is the good life.