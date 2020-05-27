The typical honeymoon lasts anywhere from three days to a couple of weeks. Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s lasted almost five-and-a-half years.

“Honeymoon” is a political term describing the period of time after a chief executive’s election when legislators, including members of the opposing party, defer to some extent. It probably doesn’t exist anymore in Washington.

Hutchinson’s honeymoon began when his election in 2014 helped cement the Republican Party’s ascension and, indeed, dominance of Arkansas politics. After a century and a half of mostly irrelevancy, Republicans were glad to be in control, and legislators mostly followed the governor’s lead.

The governor has had his share of fights – most notably over Arkansas Works, his version of the state program that uses Obamacare dollars to purchase private health insurance for lower-income Arkansans. He’s a pragmatic conservative, while some Republican legislators are more ideological and some are more Trumpian. He’s been aided by House and Senate leaders who are cut from the same cloth in their approach, including Senate President Pro Tempore Jim Hendren, R-Gravette, his nephew.

While the governor has had to give and take, he’s generally gotten most of what he wanted. And while his government responded to the covid-19 pandemic with a targeted lockdown, legislators met briefly for their fiscal session in their masks and spread-out seats, rubber-stamped his budget, and went home. Basically, they’ve been letting him handle it.

But no honeymoon lasts forever. At some point, the Legislature was going to reassert itself, which it’s now starting to do. At the end of that fiscal session, the Senate elected as Hendren’s successor Sen. Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana, instead of the governor’s preferred candidate, Sen. Bart Hester, R-Cave Springs. Hickey is not a bomb-thrower, but he did campaign on the premise of the Senate being more independent.

Then on May 1, 15 Republican state senators and 45 Republican House members released a letter that was as nice as it could be and praised Hutchinson for his leadership, but also declared, “It is now time for Arkansas to open back up.” Hutchinson’s government is the one that closed the state and has not fully reopened it.

The month of May saw other examples of increasing Republican legislative independence. Some legislators have been critical of how Hutchinson’s Commerce Department handled a grant program for businesses. Then Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston declined to appear last week before legislative committees to answer questions about a security breach in the state’s Pandemic Unemployment Assistance website. Hutchinson’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Division director also didn’t appear before legislators to answer questions about a Fort Smith concert that had to be postponed because of the pandemic.

Those no-shows were unusual. As reported by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Hickey called them a “horrible precedent” and threatened “bad times ahead” if they become a habit. Rep. Jim Dotson, R-Bentonville, said he’d never seen agency personnel refuse to appear before the Legislature in his almost eight years in the House. Sen. Bob Ballinger, R-Berryville, a lawyer and the lead signer of the Senate version of the “open up” letter, threatened a subpoena. Preston was scheduled to appear before legislators this Wednesday, which could be interesting.

Finally, the governor’s request to provide $850,000 for financially troubled Henderson State University stalled May 15 when Hendren and Hester declined to approve it. This won’t become a habit of Hendren’s. He and Hutchinson are too aligned and they are family, after all. But it happened.

When legislators gather for their regular session early next year, the state’s response to the pandemic will be a major topic. The nature of the discussions will depend on where we are at the time. If legislators are wearing masks, the discussions will be shortened. If the pandemic is a memory, then legislators will be asserting more independence. Some of their statements and questions might be more pointed.

If that’s the case, the governor might have a more limited agenda than he’s had in the past, and he might defer to legislators a little more often, at least on the surface. Maybe. It will be his last regular legislative session before he’s term-limited. He has said his political career isn’t over, and after three months, the legislators will go home, and he’ll still be at the Capitol.

At that point, he won’t need a honeymoon, but he might need a vacation.

Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.