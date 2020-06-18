In the gospel according to the beloved Apostle John in Chapter 21 verse 15, our Lord Jesus stopped Peter in his sandals with this question: “Simon, son of Jonah, lovest thou me more than these?”

After his initial shock by Jesus’ question, Peter answered Jesus with: “Yea, Lord; thou knowest that I love thee.” Peter was saying, “You know that I have affection for you.”

Love or affection was given a direct command from Jesus when he was told, “Feed my Lambs.”

In order for a lamb to grow and become a strong and useful sheep, it must be properly fed and well cared for as a young lamb. As the pastor of what I think is the greatest congregation in the world, I am so blessed and thankful for so many partners in the ministry that has the desire, patience, expertise and education to work diligently with the Lambs of God Youth Ministry.

The team of wonderful partners are, Jennifer Lee, a retired scientist and the director of our youth ministry. She is assisted with great help from Dr. Tomekia Brunson-White, Dr. Sarah Phillips, Dr. Zabrina Weaver, UAPB Hall of Famer Louis Moss, the dynamic and very debonair, eloquent speaker, Ms. Sammie Littlejohn, and also Mr. Lawrence Ficklin, a retired college professor of mathematics. We will miss our dear brother Lawrence, he moved to another city.

Together this team has produced a youth group that has 97% honor students and the remaining 3% are on the merit list.

These students are the 2020 valedictorian of the graduating class of Pine Bluff High School, Keenan Peet; the 2019 valedictorian of Watson Chapel High School, Gerrod White; and the first African-American valedictorian of Rison High School Class of 2009, Marvin Suggs Jr.

These young Christians are well supported by their parents, teachers and all of us here at Breath of Life. We received the command to feed the Lambs very seriously to become all that God has for them to become spirit, soul and body.

— The Rev. Kerry Price Sr. is pastor of Breath of Life Church at Pine Bluff.