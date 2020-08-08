It’s one thing to hear about the numbers of people getting sick and dying from COVID-19. It’s another when you know someone who died from it.

Until recently, I’m not sure if I personally knew many victims of the disease and I hadn’t been to any wakes or funerals since the pandemic began.

A couple of weeks ago, I wanted to attend the wake of my friend’s daughter. Instead, I chose to call her grandmother and send a card.

My friend, Anita Flemister, died in July 2019, and on July 16, 2020, her daughter, 38-year-old Joyah Flemister, died with COVID-19 among other issues.

I hadn’t seen or talked to Anita in a while before she died last year. We became friends while she was the certified nursing assistant for my father-in-law until shortly before he died years ago.

I knew Anita’s job was to take care of him, but it was good to have her around our home as a sounding board for me some times. She was always doing something for somebody else.

For a while, I remember her telling me she allowed a woman to keep her car so the woman could have transportation to work.

At other times, she would go beyond the call of duty to go and check on someone. She even ventured out on a snowy morning to come and take care of my father in law, saying one time, “Ya’ll better be glad I love ya’ll” as the roads were treacherous.

While we hadn’t been very close over those last few years, good friends are still good friends even if you don’t see each other all the time. I got busy with my husband, who was ill, and didn’t know for a long time that Anita had been ill as well.

I had been planning to call her (and other friends), but kept putting it off. So, when I discovered she died, I felt sad and a bit guilty. When I heard that her baby, Joyah, had died, I was overwhelmed for her family, especially for Anita’s mother who had already lost several loved ones over the years.

It seemed as if I had just seen Joyah not long ago and she looked fine. Now that I think of it, it was late last year when we saw each other at a local store. I wasn’t very close to her, but I wanted to know how she was doing. We talked briefly. When I saw her name in the obituary column of the newspaper, I was shocked.

When I talked to Bessie Bennett, her grandmother, she said she took Joyah to the hospital for one thing and turned out Joyah was also suffering from COVID-19.

I don’t know how she contracted COVID-19 and although she worked at a poultry plant for 20 years, her grandmother wasn’t sure of the source of the virus either, she told me.

“The Jefferson County coroner’s report listed the cause of death as cardiorespiratory arrest and COVID-19, and said she died in the intensive care unit at Jefferson Regional Medical Center,” according to a July 19 article in the Arkansas Democrat Gazette and affirmed by Mrs. Bennett in a recent conversation with me.

The grandmother said Joyah’s preexisting conditions, including diabetes and hypertension, probably resulted in COVID-19 taking a more difficult toll on her body, according to the article.

No matter how she contracted the virus, I’m sad she was another victim of the disease. Now, I believe Anita has both her babies with her in heaven as her son, Erron Tolbert, was murdered in 2008.

A few weeks ago I witnessed a conversation between two ministers discussing how the pandemic has not only changed the way ministry is delivered, but how families say goodbye to their loved ones. When the pandemic began and the community was nearly shutdown, a pastor said it was difficult to explain to families that only about 10 people would be allowed to attend a homegoing.

While changes have been made in restrictions, except for social distancing and other guidelines, it’s probably still challenging because we need to be comforted by a hug or shoulder rub or other touches when we’re grieving.

While we will mourn for relatives and friends who die from other causes as well as COVID-19, one of the best things we can do is to continue to care for the families and take care of ourselves and each other. Wear masks, wash our hands, social distance and get tested if needed.

The Arkansas Department of Health has lots of information showing the latest statistics, where to get tested and how to navigate life during the pandemic. And, if you’d like to keep up with the number of people affected in your community, visit https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-county-data . According to the link, as of Aug. 5, the total number of positive cases was 1,404 in Jefferson County. The link shows 39 people have died.

— Sandra Hope is the editorial assistant and former city editor at The Commercial.