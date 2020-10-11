The University of Fort Smith has matured into a four-year university. The impact this has had on our local economy is immense. The university has provided jobs and maintained a steady supply of career-ready students who have largely stayed in this area, helping to sustain businesses and keeping our best and brightest here.

UAFS has long been a cornerstone of the local economy. Any investment we have made has provided a return that is hard to measure. How does one measure the impact of "staying here" after graduating, finding a job, buying a home, starting a business, creating jobs and even repeating this process to the next generation?

The opposition suggests this is a regressive tax hurting those in need the most. Have they considered how our tax base has grown and what that means to our local economy, due to this investment? The first time college students from this area are those the university helps most, due to affordability and proximity. Nearly 3,000 Sebastian County residents are enrolled at UAFS which is 40% of the total UAFS population. The alternatives are few, but rest assured the alternatives do include higher tuition in a region that fulfills the needs of those less fortunate and a university that prides itself on an affordable option.

ArcBest reports that one-third of its local employees are UAFS alumni. Does it not make sense help our own with this investment? This initiative does one thing well: It gives our economy a good chance to grow, by investing in our youth to go to school here, work here and hopefully stay here. The idea that we pump the brakes on this investment simply pumps the brakes on our growth. Vote for a continuation of the .25% of one penny investment.