Even though votes are still being counted for the 2020 presidential election, the 2024 race has already begun. It’s ramping up even sooner than normal because the presumed president-elect, Joe Biden, is almost 78 years old and may not run for re-election.

So let’s talk about this in relation to Arkansas’ two most prominent elected officials: Sen. Tom Cotton and Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Cotton is a national figure who is clearly running for president. He appears on Fox News and other national media outlets a lot. He’s been traveling to Iowa and New Hampshire and has been campaigning for fellow Republican senators in other states. He’s even been running "I’m Tom Cotton, and I approved this message" ads for Republicans and President Trump outside of Arkansas.

Cotton’s aggressive, take-no-prisoners style attracts a lot of attention in today’s media and social media environment. Between that and his compelling personal story as a combat veteran, he’s well-positioned to be the Republican Party nominee — unless something happens, which I’ll explain later.

While Cotton’s presidential ambitions are unmistakable, the term-limited Hutchinson told me in July 2019 that "if there was the right opportunity and need there, that option is on the table."

Is it still? On Wednesday evening, he said through a spokesperson, "My sole focus is the COVID pandemic and getting us through it and then preparing for legislative session. I can’t get sidetracked, and the future has many options."

That statement says a lot about why Hutchinson’s candidacy would be much more of a long shot than Cotton’s. He’s busy right now, and will be until the late spring when legislators go home. Hopefully by then we’ll be in a better place with the pandemic as well.

For six years, in fact, he’s had to manage the state’s executive branch and balance a budget. He’s cut taxes and streamlined state government, which would sound good in a speech in Iowa in three years.

But he’s also made many difficult policy decisions that won’t play well politically in a Republican primary. He’s maintained an Obamacare-funded program started under Gov. Mike Beebe that provides health insurance for a quarter million Arkansans. This election cycle, he pushed for a permanent tax extension for highways. He’s responded to the pandemic by balancing public health with maintaining the economy. He’s declared an emergency, closed businesses, and mandated mask-wearing.

On Wednesday, he told the Democrat-Gazette that Biden should be given access to intelligence briefings. He mentioned the delay that occurred in 2000 when President George W. Bush’s election was disputed. That delay was cited by the commission that studied the 9/11 attacks that occurred nine months after Bush took office.

It makes good policy sense that the presumed president-elect should be given the tools to prepare to be president, especially regarding national security. But Hutchinson would attract more attention for himself if he said the election is being stolen.

The 69-year-old governor is a Reagan Republican in a party that’s no longer Reagan’s. Perhaps in a crowded primary, he could distinguish himself as the voice of traditional conservatism. But his brand of responsible governance tends to get pushed to the edge of the 15-candidate debate stage. Politics today is a reality TV show, which is one reason why the current president is a former reality TV show star.

Cotton’s style just fits better in that environment, and being a senator gives him a platform but doesn’t require the kinds of decisions and activities Hutchinson can’t avoid as governor. For all of those reasons, Cotton is a frontrunner to be the party’s nominee in 2024.

Well, he is unless one thing happens that would push his chances to nearly zero.

That’s if President Trump runs again. It’s his party now, and even Cotton’s ambition and smart politics can’t trump that.

Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.