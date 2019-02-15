It was a win that surprised even Lavaca junior bowler Jessie Flanagan.

Flanagan bested the competition to win the individual state championship at Thursday's 1A-3A state tournament, held Thursday at Bowling World. She rolled a total score of 572, winning by 10 pins against the runner-up, Amaya Boggan of Maumelle Charter.

In addition, it was Flanagan's first season to bowl at the high school level.

"Honestly, I was very excited to win state," Flanagan said. "I was lost with words finding out that I was the state individual champion.

"Being my first year, representing my school was such an opportunity. Ever since my sister (Jackie Flanagan) was in high school, which was a long time ago, we tried to get a high school team. But they made it now to where you can bowl individually."

Flanagan rolled a 200 in her opening game Thursday; then followed it up by rolling a 186 in each of her next two games.

"Mainly, it was a spare game and the strikes would come," Flanagan said. "I kept my poise and I rolled my game like I know I could."

And when it was over, there were many emotions which engulfed Flanagan as she accepted her award for winning the individual state championship.

"Overall, I'm so astonished knowing I won this," she said. "I cried so many times because I had the chance of showing people what I could do, and I'm so glad I had this opportunity.

"Putting in all this work was worth it."

Maumelle Charter claimed the girls team title with 3,070 total pins, which included the regular games plus the Baker Format. Hackett finished 10th as a team with 2,440 total pins.

The Lady Hornets' top bowler was Kayla Richardson, who finished 15th individually as she rolled a 413.

In the boys division, Ethan Christmas of Maumelle Charter won the individual state title with a 614, while Mayflower's Cody Lute came in second with a 602.

Hackett's Pacey McBride placed fifth as he rolled a 565, earning him All-State honors. Another Hornet, Tanner Wright, was 17th with a total score of 521.

Mayflower claimed the boys team title with 3,846 total pins, with Elkins finishing second. Hackett placed 12th with 2,968 total pins.