Fresh off its first extended road trip of the season, the UAFS baseball team will return to Crowder Field this weekend for a two-day, four-game series against the Tarleton State Texans.

The two teams will play a doubleheader at 1 p.m. on Saturday and a doubleheader at 1 p.m. on Sunday. Live statistics and live stream will be available.

UAFS (4-2) finished 1-2 in this past weekend's rain-shortened Henderson State Invitational in Arkadelphia, Ark. The Lions lost 9-6 to No. 13 Southern Arkansas in the opening game, beat Ouachita Baptist 8-7 in the second game and lost 11-1 to Missouri Western in the third game. The Lions' invitational finale against Henderson State that was scheduled for this past Sunday was postponed until later in April because of rain.

The Lions bat 0.317 as a team with 66 hits, including 17 doubles and three home runs. Junior catcher Dylan Hurt leads the team in batting average (.375), junior right fielder Logan Allen leads the team in hits (10) and doubles (four), senior left Tremarcus Koontz leads the team in RBIs (seven).

Senior Javon Rigsby leads all starting pitchers in ERA (3.18) and leads the staff in innings (11 1/3) and strikeouts (12). Senior reliever Korbin Polly and junior reliever Cameron Highfill lead the staff in saves (one).

After a season-opening win against Arkansas Tech, Tarleton State has lost five games in a row coming into this weekend's series. The Texans (1-5) beat Arkansas Tech 8-5 in their season opener before losing to St. Cloud State (9-1) and St. Mary's four times (8-5, 7-0, 13-4 and 8-6).

The Texans, whose interim coach is former UAFS Lion Brennan Rogers, bat 0.204 with 38 hits, including six doubles, three triples and three home runs. Junior catcher Abel Osoria leads all starters in average (.286) and home runs (two), senior outfielder Sam Scarborough and junior infielder Tyler Fowler lead the team in hits (five), Fowler leads the team in RBIs (six), freshman catcher Colby Seltzer leads the team in doubles (two) and redshirt freshman outfielder Zach Mesa leads the team in triples (two).

Senior Alex DeBell leads all starting pitchers in ERA (3.00), senior Connor Flanigan leads the staff in strikeouts (eight) and senior Brian Archibald leads the staff in innings (nine) and wins (one).