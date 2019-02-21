FAYETTEVILLE — Unfortunately for Arkansas, the Razorbacks picked up Wednesday in Auburn, Alabama, where they left off last Saturday in Fayetteville.

Victimized by a 23-1 early second-half Mississippi State run fueling the Bulldogs’ 45-29 second half and ultimate 77-67 SEC victory last Saturday night at Walton Arena, the Razorbacks were blitzed Wednesday by the Auburn Tigers’ 22-1 game-opening run. The reeling Razorbacks never recovered. Auburn posted a 79-56 in Wednesday night’s SEC game at Auburn Arena.

The Razorbacks, 14-12 overall, 5-8 in the SEC, now wallow in a four-game SEC losing skid for the second time this season.

Coach Mike Anderson’s Hogs now try to regroup at home hosting the Texas A&M Aggies, 11-14, 4-9 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday at Walton Arena on the SEC Network.

Arkansas opened the SEC season on Jan. 5 edging the Aggies, 73-71 at A&M’s Reed Arena.

The Aggies come off Wednesday’s 81-80 SEC success over the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Arkansas’ four-game SEC wining streak was stopped 77-65 at South Carolina, lost 79-75 in Columbia, Missouri, to the Missouri Tigers team it beat, 72-60 earlier at Fayetteville and virtually has been noncompetitive since leading Mississippi State, 38-32 closing last Saturday’s first half at Walton Arena.

Coach Bruce Pearl’s Tigers, 18-8, 7-6 are known to hit sprees of threes.

My, did they hit them against Arkansas. Seven of the eight Tigers attempting a trey hit at least one totaling 17 of 33 pointers.

They nailed 10 of 19 running away with the first half.

“They came out just with guns a blazing,” Anderson told Arkansas’ radio audience postgame Wednesday. “It’s something we had talked about running those guys off the line. They came out knocking shots down and we couldn’t make any shots on our end. And all of a sudden now you’ve got a big deficit that you’ve got to overcome.”

With the Tigers surrounding Arkansas star center Daniel Gafford inside, the Hogs tried to match Auburn’s threes.

Not a good option. Arkansas freshman record setting 3-point shooting guard Isaiah Joe did hit four treys. But he needed 14 tries to hit the four treys and ultimately finish with 14 points.

The rest of the Hogs tried 12 treys. They missed them all. Sophomore guard Mason Jones, the bright spot against Mississippi State matching his career high 30 points including 5 of 11 treys, shot 0 for 6 on treys against Auburn and scored four points.

Gafford, 28 and 23 points against LSU and 32 against Vanderbilt, has logged eight and 10 points the last two games against Mississippi State and Auburn.

“There were times we tried to get it into Dan and of course they just packed it on him,” Anderson said.

And many an Arkansas missed three the Hogs made in earlier games.

“You’ve got to make shots,” Anderson said. “And we had some open looks that we didn’t knock them down. We couldn’t make shots and against a team like Auburn you can’t do that.”

Especially with Gafford so confined and frustrated that the SEC’s premier dunker even missed an open dunk.

“I mean you think about it,” Anderson said. “Dan had a wide-open dunk and he misses the dunk. That’s the kind of night it was. And a lot of our (15 turnovers including a rash of early ones helping hand Auburn the cushion) we are trying to force feed the ball to Dan.”

The Hogs missed their first 12 shots before role-playing reserve forward Gabe Osabuohien became the first to connect from the field.

“It was very tough to try and get him (Gafford) the ball," Isaiah Joe said. "They fronted him, and they had a lot of help on the back side. On top of that, we couldn't knock down shots, so it was hard to spread them out. I feel like if we could have hit our open shots, we could hit Daniel a lot more."

Ultimately the Hogs did force 20 Auburn turnovers versus their own 15.

But the deficit was too big and they were shooting too poorly to capitalize.

About the only bright spots that Anderson cited were sophomore Osabuohien and freshmen Desi Sills contributing a combined 22 points and 11 rebounds and some spirited play off the bench.

“We've obviously had a lot of tough losses this season, but taking one like that — it hit us hard," Joe said. "We've just got to bounce back. We can't put our heads down now and give up. We've got to keep going."