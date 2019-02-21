LAKE CHARLES, Louisiana — The University of Central Arkansas Bears forced overtime at McNeese State on Wednesday night but ended up falling 83-75 to the Cowboys at the H&HP Complex.

The Bears (10-16, 5-8 SLC) were outscored 15-7 in the extra period — and 32-23 in the second half — after leading 45-36 at halftime.

UCA shot 48.6 percent in the first half, hitting 6 of 15 from 3-point range, but went cold after halftime.

The Bears were held to 35.7 percent in the second half and went 0 for 9 from beyond the arc.

The Cowboys (8-18, 4-9 SLC) went 6 of 6 at the free-throw line in overtime, while the Bears were just 6 of 8 for the entire game.

McNeese was called for 10 fouls, with Shamarkus Kennedy picking up five of them after scoring 26 points and shooting 10 of 16 from the field.

"In the second half we didn't play very smart,” UCA coach Russ Pennell said. "Guys decided to play hero ball and shoot the ball instead of going through the middle like we wanted to do, and that's what you get. We shoot eight free throws. I don't think the officiating was poor, we just didn't go to the basket, we settled for things.

"You can't shoot 25 percent from 3 and expect to win. I like when we take good shots, but I like when you know if it's going in. If it's not going in, you got to turn it down, share the basketball and play through the middle.'

Sophomore guard DeAndre Jones had 13 first-half points, hitting 3 of 5 from 3-point range, while sophomore center Hayden Koval and freshman forward Eddy Kayouloud had 10 points each, with Kayouloud adding nine rebounds.

That trio finished as the only Bears in double figures.

Jones and Koval had 17 each and Kayouloud ended with his first career double-double of 14 points and 14 rebounds.

"We're still not at a point where winning plays are what matter, not individual plays, and that part is disappointing,” Pennell said. "Effort was good, we played hard, did good things in the first half. It was disappointing we did not execute. I have to take part of blame – some of the folks I'm disappointed in I should have had out (of the game). I can handle that next time.”

The Cowboys won the rebound battle 46-38, including 11 offensive rebounds and had 22 assists to UCA's 14.

Jarren Greenwood had a double-double for McNeese with 13 points and 10 rebounds, while James Harvey added four three-pointers and 14 points.

McNeese was 10 of 30 from 3-point range.

UCA, which has lost six straight games, continues its road trip Saturday at Nicholls State in Thibodaux, Louisiana.