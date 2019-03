The Heber Springs senior boys and girls track teams kicked-off their 2019 on Saturday at Panther Stadium with the FCA Sonny Shuttle Relays.

The event started at 9:30 a.m. with a devotional and including an appearance by former Heber Springs coach, and hall-of-famer, Harold “Sonny” Wilson, for whom the meet is named.

Besides Heber Springs, teams from Mountain Home, Bald Knob and Sylvan Hills took part in the meet.

Heber Springs results:

Senior Boys

100-Meter Dash (Cupcake run): 1. Scott Shatterly 12.99; 3. Alex Roy 13.33.

4x200 Meter Relay: 3. Heber Springs (Alex Roy, Brad Baker, Gabe Tate and Jacob Cantrell) 1:46.35.

800 Sprint Medley: 1. Heber Springs (Jacob Cantrell, JaQuan Dunaway, Scott Shatterly and Chancey Ivener) 1:45.28

1600 Sprint Medley: 2. Heber Springs “A” (Brad Baker, JaQuan Dunaway, Scott Shatterly and Trent Barnes) 4:23.13; 3. Heber Springs “B” (Hugh Humphreys, Selden Humphreys, Gabe Tate and Zac Stone) 4:29.85.

Distance Medley: 1. Heber Springs “A” (Parker Hill, Chancey Ivener, Trent Barnes and Parker Ables) 11:44.56; 5. Heber Springs “B” (Scott Shatterly, Kobey Carroll, Zac Stone and Jaden Evans) 14:18.63.

High Jump: 2. Jacob Cantrell (6-0), 6. Trent Barnes (4-8).

Pole Vault: 6. Parker Hill (7-6), 7. Scott Shatterly (7-6).

Long Jump: 1. Jacob Cantrell (18-09); 2. JaQuan Dunaway (18-06), 7. Selden Humphreys (15-10), 8. Scott Shatterly (15-06).

Triple Jump: 6. Brad Baker (32-09.5), 8. Wayden Hemphill (20-06).

Shot Put: 3. JaQuan Dunaway (35-10.25), 8. Alex Roy (31-10.25).

Discus: 5. JaQuan Dunaway (94-11), 11. Scott Shatterly (40-05).

Team (12 events scored): 1. Bald Knob 44, 2. Mountain Home 37, 3. Heber Springs 33.

Senior Girls

100-Meter Dash (Cupcake run): 2. Marissa Jones 15.85; 3. Kierra Saucier 16.47.

4x200 Relay: 2. Heber Springs (Grace Bray, Olivia Candau, Sophie Lawrence and McKenzie Becerra) 2:13.25.

800 Sprint Relay: 2. Heber Springs (Grace Bray, McKeeley Cresswell, Olivia Candau and Ellie Riddle) 2:17.41.

1600 Sprint Relay: 4. Heber Springs (Katia Rubio, Maddie Vowels, McKeeley Cresswell and Allison Wildman) 5:58.83.

Distance Medley: 1. Heber Springs (Sophie Lawrence, Ellie Riddle, McKenzie Becerra and Sydney Buffalo) 15:49.87.

Meter Shuttle Hurdle: 2. Heber Springs “B” (Hannah Lehfeldt and McKeeley Cresswell) 50.84; 3. Heber Springs “A” (Waverlee Decker and Ellie Riddle) 59.82.

Long Jump: 4. Ellie Riddle 15-01.

Triple Jump: 5. Allison Wildman 21-04.5

Shot Put: 5. Kierra Saucier 24-06, 8. Marissa Jones 23-04.25, 11. McKeeley Cresswell 19-04.

Discus: 5. McKeeley Cresswell 65-07, 7. Marissa Jones 52-11, 8. Kierra Saucier 48-10.

Team totals: 1. Sylvan Hills 98, 2. Heber Springs 32, 3. Mountain Home 25, 4. Bald Knob 4.

SPRING SPORTS RESULTS/SCHEDULE

BASEBALL

March 1

Abundant Life 10, West Side 0

Midland 10, Rose Bud 7

Pottsville 6, Heber Springs 1

Pangburn 15, Riverview 0

March 4

Mayflower 6, Pangburn 0

March 5

Ozark 7, Heber Springs 3

Newport 11, West Side 8

Tuckerman 11, Pangburn 9 (10)

March 6

Pangburn 6, Beebe 3

Today

Quitman at Wonderview

Rose Bud at Mount Vernon-Enola

Subiaco Academy at Heber Springs (DH)

White County Central at West Side

Saturday, March 9

West Side Eagles Classic

Monday, March 11

Dover at Heber Springs

West Side at Mount Vernon-Enola

Tuesday, March 12

Clinton at Rose Bud (DH)

Heber Springs at Dardanelle

Nemo Vista at Pangburn (DH)

Sacred Heart at Concord

South Side Bee Branch at Quitman (DH)

West Side at Guy-Perkins

SOCCER

Feb. 28

Heber Springs 4, Riverview 0 (boys)

Heber Springs 6, Riverview 0 (girls)

March 5

Heber Springs 3, Harding Academy 2 (boys)

Heber Springs 2, Harding Academy 2 (girls)

March 11

Heber Springs (boys, girls) at Southside Batesville

SOFTBALL

Feb. 28

Beebe 16, Heber Springs 1

Pangburn 14, Cross County 4

March 1

Heber Springs 22, Clinton 14

Rose Bud 20, Midland 0

March 5

Midland 17, Pangburn 7

Ozark 18, Heber Springs 8

South Side Bee Branch 20, West Side 3

Today

Conway St. Joseph at Heber Springs

Pangburn at Riverview

Rose Bud at Greenbrier Tournament

March 9

Rose Bud at Greenbrier Tournament

March 11

Dover at Heber Springs

Newport at Pangburn

Pottsville at Quitman

Rose Bud at Marshall

West Side at Mount Vernon-Enola

March 12

Clinton at Rose Bud

Heber Springs at Dardanelle

Morrilton Sacred Heart at Concord

Nemo Vista at Pangburn (DH)

South Side Branch at Quitman (DH)

West Side at Guy-Perkins

(Coaches: Please send your results - scorebook pictures for both teams, schedule corrections to philipseaton1970@gmail.com)