The Newport Lady Hounds were 1-1 for the season as they headed into conference play on Tuesday, March 12th against Riverview. The Lady Hounds, led by Coach Victoria Atchley began the season on February 28th with a win over Sloan-Hendrix 13-3, but suffered a 24-12 defeated by Midland at Kell Park on March 3rd. Pictured is Freshman pitcher Abbie Nation compliments of Sophie Falwell.