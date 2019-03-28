MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Looking to get back to an even .500 in Southern Athletic Association play, Hendrix men's and women's tennis traveled Wednesday to Memphis, Tennessee, for a match against the Lynx.

Ultimately, the men’s and women’s teams fell 9-0.

With the loss, the men's team falls to 0-9 on the year with an 0-2 mark in Southern Athletic Association action, while the women's team falls to 3-6 overall and 0-2 in conference.

Nathan Hudson won a game on the men's side for Hendrix, while Sarah Glass won a set and fell 10-6 in the No. 5 singles spot.

WOMEN'S PLAY:

DOUBLES COMPETITION

1. Adan-Pol / Safarian defeated Shelby Worsham / Rebecca Sherman (8-3)

2. Doherty / McGough defeated Cooper Chimbel / Greer Ayers (8-2)

3. Bennett / Yarborough defeated Sara Hoopchuk / Sarah Glass (8-2)

SINGLES COMPETITION

1. Adan-Pol defeated Sherman (6-3, 6-2)

2. Safarian defeated Worsham (6-2, 6-2)

3. Doherty defeated Ayers (6-0, 6-1)

4. McGough defeated Chimbel (6-2, 6-3)

5. Bennett defeated Glass (6-2, 4-6, 10-6)

6. Sculco defeated Hoopchuk (1-0)

MEN'S PLAY:

DOUBLES COMPETITION

1. Shaw / Mortan defeated Luke Lefler / Nathan Hudson (8-0)

2. Chatteirjer / Lauture defeated Parker Work / Henry Dana (8-0)

3. Stitch / Lloyd defeated Copter Payakachut / Andrew Eveld (8-0)

SINGLES COMPETITION

1. Chatteirjer defeated Lefler (6-0, 6-0)

2. Lauture defeated Hudson (6-1, 6-0)

3. Shaw defeated Payakachat (6-0, 6-0)

4. Mortan defeated Work (6-0, 6-0)

5. Lloyd defeated Eveld (6-0, 6-0)

6. Gudiseuh defeated Hurst (6-0, 6-0)

Up next, Hendrix faces Centre and Midway at 8 a.m. Saturday from Danville, Kentucky.