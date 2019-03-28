It's always one of the best days of the year, Major League Baseball's Opening Day.

And Thursday, it's finally here.

For those of us who survived all winter to get to this point, a very sincere congratulations. And as a reward, we're going to be treated to actual games Thursday afternoon and into the evening.

Right, I realize that the actual MLB season began last week, when the Seattle Mariners faced the Oakland Athletics in a two-game series in Japan. But Thursday is when things really begin kicking into overdrive.

One of the best things that MLB has done in recent years is move up the date of Opening Day from generally the first Monday in April to the last Thursday in March. Not to mention that all 30 clubs will be in action, weather permitting.

Another one of the great things about Opening Day is that fans of every major-league club share the same exact high hopes that this will be the year their team hoists the World Series trophy. No matter if they're fans of the defending world champion Boston Red Sox or one of those clubs that's predicted to lose at least a hundred games this year.

As always, Opening Day brings us a few questions regarding each team.

Such as, will Bryce Harper begin to live up to that massive 13-year contract he signed with the Philadelphia Phillies this off-season? And, does Harper's absence from the Washington Nationals actually benefit them in the long run? Who will be the surprise team this year? Who will be the main target at the trading deadline? And now since the Red Sox know how to win the World Series, can they find a way to repeat?

Those questions, and many others, will be answered within the coming months. But for now, everybody is 0-0 and optimism is running ever so rampant.

In what has turned into a tradition, since Thursday is Opening Day, I will offer up a few predictions on the upcoming MLB season. Here is how I see each division shaping up.....

AL East: 1. Boston 2. New York 3. Tampa Bay 4. Toronto 5. Baltimore.

AL Central: 1. Cleveland 2. Minnesota 3. Chicago 4. Kansas City 5. Detroit.

AL West: 1. Houston 2. Oakland 3. Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim 4. Texas 5. Seattle (though the M's are currently the best team in baseball at 2-0 by virtue of last week's sweep against Oakland).

NL East: 1. Washington 2. Atlanta 3. Philadelphia 4. New York 5. Miami.

NL Central: 1. Chicago 2. St. Louis 3. Cincinnati 4. Milwaukee 5. Pittsburgh.

NL West: 1. Los Angeles 2. Colorado 3. Arizona 4. San Francisco 5. San Diego.

In the American League playoffs, I have the Yankees and Rays squaring off in the wild-card. New York to win and will take on Houston in the divisional round, while Boston faces Cleveland in the other AL divisional series.

Going to go with a rematch of last year's AL Championship Series between Houston and Boston, but this time, the Astros take down the Red Sox in seven.

Over in the National League, there will be two fantastic divisional races in the East and in the Central. The top four clubs I picked in both divisions can legitimately win those divisions.

Which also means the wild-card race is going to go right down to the wire. For now, I am leaning toward the Braves and Rockies to face off in the wild-card game.

The Rockies get the win, and will take on the Cubs in one divisional series, while the Nationals face the Dodgers in the other. Chicago over Colorado, and I think this might be the year Washington finally makes a big playoff move, getting by the Dodgers.

Then, the Cubs get past the Dodgers in the NL Championship Series, meaning it will be the Cubbies taking on the Astros in the Series. In the World Series, the Astros edge past the Cubs to win their second world championship in three seasons, much to the delight of my colleague Kevin Taylor.

But we'll know a lot more about the teams as the weeks progress. At the moment, though, it's just great that another Opening Day is finally here. Time to enjoy it.