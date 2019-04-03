The Concord Lady Pirates kept their perfect season alive with two 1A-5 conference victories at home against Mt. Vernon-Enola 9-5 and 9-7 while the Calico Rock Pirates turned a 3-2 lead into a 9-2 victory over Concord in a battle of Pirate baseball squads Friday afternoon.

In game one of the softball doubleheader, junior Hailey Stanford singled on a line drive to score junior Annalise Cornett and senior Lizzie White to open up the scoring, building a 5-0 advantage after senior Maggie Helms grounded into a fielder's choice that brought home White. MVE came through with their first run of the contest on a single from sophomore Kassidy McJunkins that plated Alaina Ellis before Concord struck again with four more scores, including an RBI single off the bat of Avery Southerland that scored sophomore Nikki Duke, leading to Southerland tagging up and scoring on flyout to center from Cornett, setting the table for sophomore Abi West, who launched a tripe to right field that scored yet another run.

The Lady Warhawks responded with four runs in the top of the fifth and final inning after Hannah Brock's single got Brewer home before Abby Benton hit into a fielder's choice and McJunkins singled to center and Keathley got Brock in with a ground out to the catcher on a forceout, setting the final at 9-5.

Stanford and Duke each led the Lady Pirates with 2-for-3 outings, each scoring a run apiece while West (1-for-3, 1 RBI) added to the cause. Duke pitched the win, striking out three, walking four and allowing five runs on six hits.

In game two, Concord seized a quick 3-0 lead on a double from Helms and single from junior Carlee Stair set the tone, however MVE battled back after a bases-loaded walk for Taylor Keathley translated into a Brooklyn Adcock score, getting a second run in the form of a fielder's choice from Mackenzie Tucker that plated Benton.

The visitors took their first lead of the day at 4-3 on a fielding error that got Hailey Roush and Adcock in, in the bottom of the second, getting one more run on a base knock from McJunkins scored Ellis.

Down but not out, the Lady Pirates turned an error into a run after Duke reached on a hit to right, opening the gate for Helms to score before Cornett's single and White's run tied it at 5-all as the Lady Warhawks continued to apply pressure, loading the bases with no outs before Brewer and Roush grounded into force outs at home, leading to Adcock striking out on a 3-2 count to pull Concord out of the jam and force an extra inning, turning on the jets in the sixth for four runs that included a single from Stair that brought home Helms and West to cap the scoring drive.

White led the Lady Pirates (10-0) from the dish with a 2-for-3 performance, scoring three runs while her classmate Helms put together two hits and three runs, getting 3 RBI from Stair. In four frames of work, Duke retired four batters while allowing five hits, one run and one run. Stanford started the game from in the circle with one strikeout, three walks and five runs on four hits.

In the baseball game, the visiting Calico Rock Pirates slammed the door on the Concord Pirates' chances of coming back from an early 3-0 deficit, scoring six unanswered runs to pull away late for a 9-2 triumph. The victory improved Calico Rock to 2-2 and dropped Concord to 1-3 overall. Both the Lady Pirates and Pirates were back in action Monday in more 1A-5 bouts, playing host to Sacred Heart.