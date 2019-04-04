University of Central Arkansas' Gracie Hyde was named the Southland Conference Women's Track Athlete of the Week on Wednesday.

Hyde, a freshman from Benton, ran the fastest time in the conference this season in the 3,000-meter steeplechase (10:51.76) last weekend at the prestigious Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays.

It was Hyde's first time to run the event and she finished 10th overall behind runners from Texas, Texas Tech and Texas A&M, among others.

Hyde was the SLC Freshman of the Year in cross country last fall, finishing seventh overall at the SLC Championships in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

UCA competes this weekend at the Little Rock Open, hosted by the Little Rock Trojans at the Coleman Sports Complex.

Hendrix track

As announced by the Southern Athletic Association office Wednesday, Sam Byrd, Marshall Nichol and Jaydan Hunt were all named to the latest SAA track and field Player of the Week list following their incredible performances within the past week.

Byrd obtained SAA men's track athlete of the week, while Nichol took home the SAA men's field athlete of the week honor.

Hunt also took home the SAA women's field athlete of the week accolade.

Byrd, a native of Malvern, ran a conferece-best 56.07 in the men's 400 hurdles at the Texas Relays.

Byrd then carded a 52.13 in the 400 and 24.04 in the 200 while competing in the Dan Veach Invitational which was hosted by Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia. Nichol, a native of Dallas, Texas, competed in the javelin and ended up winning the event down in Magnolia as part of the Dan Veach Invitational.

Nichol tallied a 53.65-meter mark while all six of Nichol's attempts going over the 50-meter mark. Nichol won the event by more than two meters.

Hunt, a native of Denison, Texas, recorded a 37.81-meter mark in the discus in Magnolia, which currently ranks second in the SAA.

Hunt also carded an 11.02-meter mark in the shot put in the Dan Veach Invitational.

Byrd, Nichol, Hunt and the rest of the Warriors will compete in the Rhodes Seven-Way Invitational on April 6 in Memphis, Tennessee.