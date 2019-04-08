COLLEGE STATION, Texas — No. 2 Arkansas had to wait out a lengthy weather delay before springing to action at the inaugural meet at EB Cushing Stadium. The Reveille, hosted by Texas A&M, saw the Razorbacks rack up 99-points in a fourth-place finish, highlighted by Janeek Brown’s world-leading 100-meter hurdle performance.

Brown captured the 100-meter hurdle title running a speedy 12.91 that is the fastest wind-legal time in the world this season, besting the former world-lead of 12.96 by LSU’s Tonea Marshall last week at Texas Relays. Arkansas’ Payton Chadwick finished runner-up to Brown in a season-best 13.08 while G’Auna Edwards (13.86) and J’Alyiea Smith (14.07) finished 10th and 14th, respectively, with Smith’s time being a personal best in her first collegiate 100-meter hurdles race.

Edwards leaped out to the No. 2 mark in program history in the long jump, finishing with a best of 6.42m (21-0.75) that trails only Taliyah Brooks’ mark of 6.78m (22-3) from last season. Edwards is currently No. 5 in the NCAA in the long jump.

The Razorbacks started the meet on the track by running 44.05 in the 4×100-meter relay, besting the home team Texas A&M (44.27) and Baylor (44.81) who finished second and third, respectively.

Three Razorbacks finished in the top 10 in the 400 meters, led by Morgan Burks-Magee who crossed the line in 53.27, followed by Paris Peoples in 54.17 for fifth and Sydney Hammit in 54.56 for ninth.

Brown, who posted a world-leading time to start the meet, returned for the open 100-meters where she ran 11.48 for second-place, trailing only Texas’ Teahna Daniels in 11.38. Tiana Wilson (11.66) finished fourth, Kethlin Campbell (11.69) took fifth, with Tamara Kuykendall (11.95) rounding out the competition in the 100-meters with a 13th-place showing.

Alex Byrnes, the lone competitor in the 800-meters for Arkansas, finished fifth in a season-best 2:10.52.

Smith returned to the track for the 400-meter hurdles, where she posted a lifetime-best in the event running 59.42 in a runner-up finish.

Ten Razorbacks backed into the blacks for the 200-meters, but none ran faster than Arkansas’ Campbell who needed only 23.60 seconds to complete the half-lap race. Campbell led the way with her second-place finish but was accompanied in the top-10 by Chadwick who finished fifth in 23.83.

Morgan Hartsell cleared 3.56m (11-8) in the pole vault for 10th-place.

The final event of the day saw the 4×400-meter relay of Sydney Hammit, Paris Peoples, Sydney Davis and Shafiqua Maloney turn in a second-place finish running 3:39.68.

Arkansas returns home to John McDonnell Field where the Razorbacks will host the John McDonnell Invitational April 12-13.