GREENWOOD — The Greenwood Bulldogs had Siloam Springs in their sights.

They even got a goal from senior Chance Pennington.

But Siloam Springs, like a cat waiting to pounce, scored twice within a minute of the second half to break open a tight match and help the Panthers cruise to a 6-1 victory.

The Bulldogs (8-8, 5-6) aren't yet dead in the water. But they have some work to do heading into Friday's road clash with Beebe.

Pennington's first goal of the season cut Siloam Springs' dominate first half deficit to one with six seconds left in the half.

"We got a little boost of energy and confidence right before halftime, and that kid, Chance Pennington hasn't scored all year."

Siloam Springs (13-4, 9-2) doubled its lead, however, at the 27:39 mark of the second half with a pair of Danny Daugherty and Christian Marroquin goals.

"That's how the game goes," Woods said. "These kids at Siloam, they get up when they score. As soon as they score one, it seems like they play even harder after that."

Siloam Springs scored its first goal at the 29:06 mark of the first half on Eli Jackson's goal.

Greenwood keeper Kenny Sweeney played well in the first 40 minutes. He had two diving stops at the 23:27 mark and another with 13:37.

But Marroquin's penalty kick with 8:12 left curled to the right of Sweeney for a 2-0 cushion.

Up just 2-1, Daugherty's mark at the 28:05 mark gave the Panthers a 3-1 lead, and the strong-footed Marroquin banged one home from 29 yards out to make it 4-1.

The Bulldogs play Beebe on Friday and host Alma for Senior Night on April 30.

The team's season finale at Greenbrier will likely be a play-in game to the state tournament.

"It's very clear-cut," Woods said. "We know exactly what we have to do. We have to beat the three times we have left, Beebe this Friday and Alma next Tuesday, and if we do that we'll have a play-in game with Greenbrier."

Siloam Springs 1, Greenwood 0

GIRLS — The Siloam Springs Panthers made a first half goal stand up Tuesday night.

Laura Morales scored with 9:27 left in the first half for the game's lone goal.

The Panthers (14-6, 11-1) had plenty of other chances. But Greenwood keeper Camryn Presley was up to the task, allowing the Bulldogs to stay in it until running out of time.

Greenwood (8-8-1, 4-7) travels to Beebe on Friday.