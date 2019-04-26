Make it nine straight wins for the Greenwood Bulldogs.

Sophomore Reed Carroll singled home two runs in the second and Jace Presley allowed three unearned runs over six innings as Greenwood defeated 6A-West foe Fayetteville Bulldogs, 5-3, Thursday afternoon in nonconference play.

The win also clinched a third straight 20-win season for the Bulldogs (20-7).

Greenwood needs at least at least one victory Tuesday at Greenbrier to clinch the No. 4 seed in the 5A-West.

Colton Sagely singled home Peyton Holt in the third and Sagely scored two batters later on a wild pitch to make it 4-0. Presley's RBI single made it 5-0.

But the Purple Dogs tightened things up when Harrison Wales scored on a passed ball and throwing error prolonged the inning, leading to Joshua Langham's two-out, two-run homer to cut the lead to 5-3.

Holt nailed down the victory by retiring all three hitters he faced in the seventh.

Lavaca 9, Hackett 2

The Lavaca Golden Arrows clinched their ticket to the regional tournament with a 9-2 win over Hackett.

Trey Castor was the winning pitcher, striking out three and allowing no earned runs. Senior standout Jimmy Hall drove in two runs and scored twice.

Fellow senior Dylan Ellison singled home a pair of runs for the Golden Arrows (10-4). Castor and Colby Clunn singled and scored in the victory.

West Fork 8, Mansfield 6

The West Fork Tigers rallied to deny Mansfield a berth in the regional tournament with an 8-6 victory at Greenland.

Hunter Willsey suffered the loss.

Willsey, Nathan Brewer, Seth Fudge, Layton Howard and Haden Henson drove in runs for the Tigers (5-9).

Lincoln 13, Cedarville 5

Caleb Loyd had four hits and Levi Wright went 3-for-4 with three RBIs to power Lincon to a 13-5 win over Cedarville in District 3A-1 West tournament play.

Pirates freshman Darryl Kattich took the loss. He also had two hits and an RBI to lead Cedarville.

Hayden Partain, Greyson Polk and Cody Dickens drove in runs in the victory.