GREENWOOD — Greenwood athletics director Dustin Smith wasn't sure how much interest he might get from Chad Mercado.

But he decided to reach out, anyway.

Wednesday, Mercado was introduced as the Bulldogs' new head baseball coach.

"This really kind of came out of nowhere for us," Mercado said. "I couldn't have fathomed getting this kind of opportunity, even a month ago. Coincidentally, I also had a relationship with coach (Trey) Holloway; we spoke at the same conference last year and hit it off. I have a ton of respect for the level of competition they were able to do year-in and year-out."

Mercado said he also got a bird's-eye view of the Bulldogs this past season while coaching first base at Beebe.

The Badgers' assistant was thought to be considered in the running for the vacant North Little Rock coaching position.

"We knew that going in," Smith said. "We knew he was up for that job. But it was a process to make sure we got the right fit here, and I feel like we did that."

A 2002 graduate of Little Rock Mills, the Maumelle native played college baseball at Pratt Junior College and Southeast Missouri State.

"I got to play summer ball in Virginia and all kinds of places; baseball's done a lot for me," Mercado said. "It got me my wife, my kids and my job.

"I'm living the proverbial dream."

Greenwood's had a run of success. Three of its previous four coaches — Billy Elmore, Craig Jones and the aforementioned Holloway — led their teams to state championships, Elmore in 1999, Jones in ’07 and Holloway in ’18.

"With our success, this job draws a lot of interest, just because of the tradition of baseball here at Greenwood," Smith said. "Trey has done some phenomenal things for our program, and helped us win a state championship last year. Those are big shoes to fill, not only as a coach but as a person.

"What we're looking for is someone to build on that success."