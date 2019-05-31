Vilonia boys track and field coach Michael Stout continues to add accolades to his name as he was named the Arkansas Activities Association and Arkansas High School Coaches Association boys track coach of the year.

Stout, who was awarded with the 2017-18 Southwest Coach of the Year award for boys track and field, receives the award after the Vilonia boys repeated as the 5A state championship both this year and last as well as titles in 2012, 2013 and 2014.

This year, Vilonia finished the 5A state track meet 36 points ahead of second place and host Lake Hamilton High School across 17 events to take home the championship.

In addition, Stout has also added to his resume three more state championships in his career, including titles at Clarendon, Stamps and Lafayette County.

He has also had several runner up finishes and has won a conference championship nine times as a coach.

Stout has been coaching for 25 years, but was originally trying to obtain a job as a park ranger.

However, a hiring freeze caused him to apply at West Helena where he began his coaching career.

Stout also had a stint as the interim coach for the Vilonia Eagles football team and led it to the playoffs in 2015, which was the first time Vilonia made the playoffs in three years at the time.

The Eagles haven’t made the playoffs since then.