Forever and a lifetime. It's a phrase that won't hit Hannah Holland or Emily Bass until Sunday.

Friday, the longtime Fort Smith teammates will pair up one final time as part of the Arkansas Coaches Association All-Star volleyball game.

They've been teammates since they were 9.

"We were talking about it, how we've played together for so many years. I think we've played together since we were nine," Holland said. "I'm pretty excited about it (all-star match), but it's kind of sad at the same time."

"It's really fun to be able to play one last time," Bass said. "Me and Hannah are going to be pretty sad, and it'll be different playing against her in college."

Holland will continue her volleyball career at UAFS. Bass is headed to Ouachita Baptist.

For one night, anyway, it'll be just about playing volleyball.

"'m really excited," Bass said. "I think it's going to be a lot of fun. (But) it's kind of bitter sweet, too. It's my last time playing high school ball. But it's fun, too. I get to meet some kids I 'm going to college with, like Karli (Ferguson) from Conway."

The East All-Star roster includes two players each from Southside, Jonesboro, Valley View and Hoxie.

Conway coach Laura Crow is the head coach.

"I've met her a couple of times," Bass said. "She seems really nice. My older sister (Haley Gilliam) teaches at Conway."

Because Southside and Northside play in the 6A-Central, they are paired with players from the central and eastern part of the state.

The West roster has plenty of local flavor, with Greenwood's Abby Cagle, Hackett's Audrie Chaney, Lavaca's Hope Headley and Paris phenoms Joni Inman and Ryleigh Hardwicke.

Greenwood's Jennifer Golden is coaching the West squad. Her staff also includes Paris' Jordan Devine and Hackett coach Bridget Freeman.

Holland said she expects to play middle blocker in Friday's game.

"I'm really excited," Holland said. "It's going to be super competitive. I'm lucky that I had the UAFS camp before this week so that I could get back into playing. I hadn't played for awhile."

"I really don't know what to expect," Bass said. "I think it's going to be fun, but I have no clue, really. They sent us a schedule, so I know what's going down."

Volleyball players are to report Thursday at 2 p.m.

Then, after the dust settles, Bass will have a little more than a month before reporting to Arkadelphia for OBU's fall practice.

"I move in on Aug. 9," she said. "I'm really excited. I love all the people there; the girls and coaches are super nice. I think I'm going to fit in really well."