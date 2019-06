Fort Smith will send two American Legion teams to Rogers State today as part of the three-day, Three Rivers Bandits and Amp Ministries Classic.

The Sportsman (14-2) play Bartlesville today at 3 p.m. in pool play. They'll also play Ardmore at 5:30 p.m.

Coach Shea Hamilton's Forsgren team will play host to Three Rivers today at 8 p.m., and Bartlesville and Ardmore, respectively, at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Bracket play begins Sunday.