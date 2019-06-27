Not everyone is programed to pitch with a big lead.

Sportsman left-hander Carson Cheek may be the exception.

Cheek tossed three scoreless innings and Ryan Daggs hit a three-run homer as part of a 13-run second inning Wednesday as Fort Smith crushed Conway, 16-0, at Forsgren Field.

"It basically makes me feel a lot more calm out there," Cheek said. "When guys are getting base hits all over the place, it just makes me feel a lot more calm. Throwing strikes, I know they're going to make plays behind me."

Fort Smith scored three first inning runs Wednesday, all with two outs, then took advantage of 11 freebies during a monster second inning that included three different Conway pitchers.

Colton Sagely and Bryson Myers drew back-to-back two-out walks with the bases loaded to force home the first two runs. Dakota Peters was hit by a pitch to make it 3-0.

Breck Burris led off the second the same he did in the first, walking to open the frame. Pacym Reames, who had three hits and scored three times, chased Burris to second with a seeing-eye single to left.

That brought up Daggs who turned on a high fastball, pulling the ball down the left field line for a three-run homer. His fourth homer of the summer made it 6-0.

Daggs also singled and walked, and is now hitting a ridiculous .490 with 26 RBIs and 18 runs scored — all three team highs.

A trio of errors prolonged Conway's second inning nightmare. Reames, who raised his average to .410, doubled home two runs to make it 13-0.

The rest was up to Cheek. The hard-throwing southpaw, who has touched 87 this year, and plans to play college ball at Seminole State, retired the side in order in the second and third innings.

"Basically, I'm just out there throwing strikes," he said. "It's great knowing that everyone is really good."

Reames, who raised his average to .410, doubled home two runs to make it 13-0. He and Burris also scored three times.