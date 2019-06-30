Colton Sagely did a double-take the first time he laid eyes on Tyler Owens. He's not alone.

A recent Waldron graduate, Owens showed up for American Legion tryouts last spring boasting a well-worn baseball cap, slightly bent in the middle, with a fishhook on the brim of the cap.

Multiple fishhooks, in fact.

Sagely could hardly believe his eyes. Neither could Sportsman teammate Carson Cheek.

"I'm pretty sure he was wearing one of those Huey hats, bent in the middle, and he had a fishhook in his hat," says Cheek, a recent Poteau grad who, like Owens, is a hard-throwing southpaw with aspirations of pitching on the collegiate level. "He's a good time; I like Tyler."

"He's a great storyteller," says Sportsman teammate Braiden Partin, a hard-throwing right-hander and part-time first baseman. "He's a great teammate; I love him."

The same goes for his coaches.

"He's a great kid with a big upside," Sportsman skipper Trey Prieur said. "We watched him pitch and his ball moved a lot. We were excited to get him in the program and watch him pitch at a high level."

As for the hat, and the fishhook, Owens had himself a bonafide nickname.

"I came to tryouts here, and I have a fishhook on my hat all the time, so they (teammates) started calling me 'fishhook,'" Owens explained. "I like my hat curved."

They've gathered for a baseball game. This kid from Waldron, blond hair peeking out from behind his baseball hat, is today's starting pitcher.

Past experiences have taught him to throw strikes.

"I learned to throw as many strikes as you can and try not to walk people," he said. "The more on base means more likely errors will lead to runs."

Ronnie Bass, No. 2

And the nickname? Well, actually, which one?

As a toddler, Owens answered to the nickname "Jellybean." When he was older, mom Crystal tagged him another nickname — "Sunshine," after noticing the blond hair — protruding from the back of his baseball cap — looked an awful lot like the way Ronnie Bass' hair, played by actor Kip Pardue, flowed from the back of his helmet in "Remember the Titans."

"'Jellybean,' that's kind of from when I was younger," Owens said. "I liked that one a lot. And 'Sunshine,' I kind of looked the quarterback (Bass) from that movie, "Remember the Titans," and he's left-handed, too."

Alas, "Fishhook" became his official Sportsman moniker last spring.

"I used to curve all my hats, but these hats (Sportsman) won't stay curved," explains Owens, who once struck out 17 Elkins batters during a 3-2 loss.

That day, Owens didn't walk a single batter. "We had a lot of dropped third strikes," he said. "I don't mean to brag, but I had a lot of games where I might have five or six strikeouts in an inning."

Walking boots

Last year, while playing for Fort Smith's junior team, Owens amused some of his teammates when he strolled into Arkansas Tech wearing a pair of bright blue cowboy boots — complementing his baseball uniform.

And there's one more pregame ritual.

"We would be playing last year, and 'Hook' would be warming up in the bullpen with a frogg toggs (towel) around his neck drinking a Dr Pepper," says teammate Chad Fergeson.

Fergeson pitches and plays first base for the Sportsman's 18U team, the Forsgren Sportsman.

Owens played for Robert Burris' junior team in 2018. This year, he leads the big club, the 18-and-over Sportsman, in strikeouts.

Waldron legacy

The carefree Owens, 5-foot-11 and about 140 pounds soaking wet, compiled a 3-5 record this past spring, with two of those wins coming at the expense of struggling Cedarville.

But Owens, owner of a 1.32 earned run average, struck out 82 batters in 37 innings. The potential is there.

Prieur remembered the Waddle brothers, Josh and Jake, also from Waldron.

He took a flyer.

"We've had good success from Waldron, going all the way back to the Waddles," Prieur said.

College-bound

Tyler Owens is a living and breathing Hank Williams Jr. video — complete with three nicknames.

But his next step will be an important one as he transitions to college. Owens plans to enroll at the University of the Ozarks in Clarksville this fall and throw darts for the baseball team next spring.

"Baseball means about everything to me," he said. "Baseball got me into college, and it's going to help me through life."

Owens' legion stats include a 4.02 earned run average to complement his team-leading 18 strikeouts in just 15 2/3 innings of work.

"A lot of it is getting prepared to play at the next level against guys with the same caliber," Owens said. " We've had a good season; we've managed to win quite a few games."