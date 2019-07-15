Red-hot Tanner Callahan drove in three runs and Tatum Loman had three hits to power Forsgren to a 7-5 win over Sandlot on Sunday in the final round of the Rusty Fulps Memorial Tournament at Connors State College.

Caleb Crabtree went three-plus innings for the win in relief of Loman, who left with the Sportsman down 5-3.

Jimmy Hall hit a home run to bring the Sportsman within a run, and Callahan's two-out RBI single to right tied the game.

Forsgren (14-11) took the lead for good on Loman's tie-breaking RBI single in the sixth. Nick Phelps, who cut down a potential runner with a strong throw from center field earlier in the game, drove in the final run after being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

The Sportsman finished 4-1 at the tournament. The team has won 7-of-9 overall.