CINCINNATI — For the Cardinals bullpen to have a lead at all to hold for the second half of Sunday's game, it took four stolen bases in one inning and a romp of a game by infielder Yairo Munoz.

The Cardinals' utility infielder finished a double shy of the cycle as he homered and drove in two runs for a 3-1 victory against Cincinnati at Great American Ball Park. Munoz had three hits and was involved in all three of the Cardinals' runs.

The bullpen allowed one run — it came on a pinch-hit homer — in 4 2/3 innings of work — to carry the Cardinals to a series win.

The Cardinals have won seven of their past nine games and three consecutive series coming out of the All-Star break. That has helped them gain a foothold at second-place in the National League Central. By taking three of four from the Reds, the Cardinals may also have crystallized Cincinnati's next few weeks by dropping them farther into fifth place.

Giovanny Gallegos got the win, and Carlos Martinez closed off the game for his eighth save of the season. As the tying run at the plate, Joey Votto struck out looking at a fastball from Martinez to end the game.

Jack Flaherty bobbed and weaved around runners on base all the way to the fifth inning before he got the most important out of his start on the last pitch of his start. He allowed two hits and hit a batter in that fifth inning to load the bases for Reds right fielder Yasiel Puig. The Reds wore uniforms modeled after the 1961 Reds, and that meant jerseys vests. Players were allowed to wear sleeves or — you know, show of their pipes.

Puig walked up to the plate all muscles, no sleeves.

Flaherty got a popup from him for the first out of the inning and that bridged the moment to reliever Gallegos. A righthander and a revelation this season, Gallegos struck out the next two batters of the inning to leave the bases loaded. He has allowed only three of the 28 runners he's inherited this season to score.

The bullpen held from there with the exception of a solo homer in the eighth inning off lefty Andrew Miller. The veteran was working his second innig of the game when the pitch left the park. He had retired the Reds in order with two strikeouts, including one of Joey Votto, in his first inning.

The Cardinals got the majority of their runs in the second inning when they stole four bases on Reds starter Andrew DeScalfani. For the second time in as many games against the righthander, the Cardinals had at least three steals. The steals were important in the second inning Sunday because one helped the Cardinals avoid a double play, and another meant the infield was playing in so that Munoz's first it flaired over the second baseman for an RBI.

Tyler O'Neill started the inning by singles and stealing second. He got to third on the groundball and scored on Munoz's single. Munoz scored on an error for a 2-0 lead.

His solo homer in the ninth widened the lead back to two runs.