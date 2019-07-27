Tanner Loggains realized a childhood dream of playing football for the Central Tigers.

He ended up making a name for himself as one of the best players in the history of the school. To top it all off, he became the second player from Central to be named All-State in football.

Loggains got to showcase his skills in front of a statewide audience Friday night as he took part in the Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State football game, held in Bixby.

"It's special for me to get this chance because there has only been one All-State player from Central in football," Loggains said. "Now I can have my name at the school for more student athletes to look up to in the future."

Loggains had been one of those who had looked up to previous Tiger players from an early age. He longed for the day when he would also don Central's colors of purple and gold.

"I have been going to Central ever since I was in kindergarten, looking up to all the football players," Loggains said. "When I was little, I have always wanted to be a varsity Central Tiger football player.

"Once I finally made it and had the senior year I did, it fulfilled my dream of being a Tiger football player."

Loggains played wide receiver for the East offense in Friday night's All-State game. This past season, he caught 37 passes for 902 yards and scored 13 touchdowns.

But it was his play at safety that also garnered attention. Loggains logged 94 tackles while intercepting a whopping 12 passes, returning four of those for touchdowns.

"I think that is just a gift I have, being able to read the field and watch everything unravel and putting myself in the right position to set me up to make the plays I did," Loggains said in regard to his ability to pick off passes.

He also credited strong work on his speed as another reason Loggains was able to have the senior year he had, both on offense and on defense.

"I think working on my speed was my biggest thing going into my senior year; I also put on some weight and grew two inches," Loggains said. "You wouldn't think 15 pounds would make a difference, but it changed a lot for me."

Though his defensive numbers were a big reason he was selected All-State, Loggains was just as happy to play receiver in Friday's game.

"Just having this opportunity is amazing; plus, I think being a receiver is my favorite," Loggains said. "When I go up for the ball with a defender and I win the battle coming down with the ball, it's an overwhelming feeling you get, it's just something I really enjoy."

However, it was a pass he was unable to catch that continues to stick with Loggains to this day.

"One of my most memorable moments wasn't even a good moment," Loggains said. "It was in the Gore game, and that game was for the district title (last season). There was four seconds left and I had a great opportunity to catch the ball in the end zone to give us the title, but it just slipped right through my hands.

"I guess it wasn't meant to be."

The funny thing about that game was the Tigers actually won, 14-12, but they didn't win by enough points to get the top seed from the district. As a result, despite finishing the regular season 8-1, Central was awarded the No. 3 seed and had to travel to begin the playoffs, and ended up being eliminated in the opening round by Wayne.

Loggains, who also played basketball and baseball while running track at Central, will get to prolong his football career as he signed to play at Division II Pittsburg State University in Kansas.

"I will be playing (strong outside) linebacker," he said. "I will be red-shirting my first year. They will be expecting me to put in the work and be committed and be ready for the upcoming season."

So Loggains definitely wanted to take advantage of playing in Friday's game since he won't play in another game for a good while.

"It still hasn't hit me (being an All-Stater)," he said. "If anything, the athletes we're playing with in the All-State definitely feels like I'm already on the college level.

"(After Friday's game) I plan on doing what I've been doing all summer, keep working out and conditioning to stay ready for college. A big factor with this last two weeks (before he reports to Pitt State) is to try to hang out with family and all my close friends before I leave them."