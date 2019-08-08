FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ football schedule is set for the 2020 season with the full schedule released on Wednesday by the Southeastern Conference.

The Razorbacks will host seven games inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, including four SEC games, with no games scheduled in Little Rock. The 2020 season begins with Kent State on Sept. 5. The match-up with the Golden Flashes will be the first between the two schools on the gridiron. Kent State is the first of three new opponents for the Razorbacks on the football field.

A two-game road swing followed by the Hogs’ annual game against Texas A&M at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas wraps up September. The Razorbacks will travel to Notre Dame on Sept. 12 for the first game of a home-and-home series with the Irish. Notre Dame is scheduled to travel to Fayetteville in 2025. The two schools have not previously met on the football field. Arkansas travels to Mississippi State for the first SEC contest of the season on Sept. 19.

The Razorbacks return to Fayetteville on Oct. 3 for the first of four straight home games on The Hill with the first-ever meeting against Charleston Southern. Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium will host Alabama (Oct. 10) and LSU (Oct. 17) in back-to-back weeks before hitting the open date on Oct. 24.

Following the open date, the Razorbacks host Tennessee (Oct. 31) for the first time since 2011. Arkansas last met the Volunteers on the football field in 2015 in Knoxville. Arkansas returns to the road the following week with a trip to Auburn (Nov. 7) before returning to Fayetteville for the final two home games of the season.

Ole Miss makes the trek to Northwest Arkansas on Nov. 14 for the teams’ annual showdown and familiar foe Louisiana-Monroe visits on Nov. 21 to finish off the home schedule for the Razorbacks.

Arkansas travels to Missouri for the Shelter Insurance Battle Line Rivalry on Nov. 28 in the regular season finale.

2020 Arkansas Football Schedule

Sept. 5 Kent State

Sept. 12 at Notre Dame

Sept. 19 at Mississippi State

Sept. 26 vs. Texas A&M (Arlington, Texas)

Oct. 3 Charleston Southern

Oct. 10 Alabama

Oct. 17 LSU

Oct. 24 OPEN

Oct. 31 Tennessee

Nov. 7 at Auburn

Nov. 14 Ole Miss

Nov. 21 UL-Monroe

Nov. 28 at Missouri