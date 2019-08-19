A large boxing ring dominates the main room at the gym that houses Elton Hawkins Academy of Self Defense.

There's also several punching bags and assorted weights. A large electric fan sits in a doorway as air conditioning can be fairly scarce.

But there's some other things that characterize the school called Elton's Studio of Self Defense-n-Fitness run by Hawkins, a lifelong Fort Smith resident.

There's the installation of discipline. There's the installation of responsibility. There's also gaining a newfound respect for one another, both in and out of the school. There's the installation of a determination to get better, and not just in self-defense.

It's the way Hawkins wants it to be.

"I developed a lifetime study of the martial arts and because I had a school, I can teach and I also wanted others to come in and teach me; I wanted to learn and it just grew from that point," Hawkins said. "People were coming in.

"We still instill values and respect and those are still enforced."

Hawkins, a 1981 graduate of Northside and a former star tailback for the Grizzlies' football team that won a state title his senior season in 1980, has a seventh-degree black belt in karate, is a certified personal trainer and a self-defense specialist.

"I like self-defense; I still like it because I'm able to take care of myself," he said.

There's also been motivation in Hawkins to help others learn self-defense.

He first picked up self-defense in 1976, when Hawkins was 12 years old. Several years later, he found himself in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"I was stabbed, and I was stabbed multiple times," he said. "But through martial arts training, I was able to survive. After that, I started training primarily self-defense, and I wanted to help others.

"Once I got my own school, things just started happening."

Hawkins has had his school since the early 1980s, and has held them in various locations. He has had his current place on North 47th Street, several blocks from the UAFS campus, for more than a decade.

"It was a perfect avenue for me to use the martial arts to empower those around me," Hawkins said.

He has had several students become successful, most notably Demario Cade, who became a professional Mixed Martial Arts cage fighter, and Marcus Briggs, a professional boxer.

Among the classes Hawkins offers are boxing, kickboxing and martial arts, most notably American karate and jiu jitsu. He also provides private lessons.

"But the thing is, I don't advertise; it's all about word of mouth," Hawkins said.

While people of all ages are welcome and have worked out in the school, Hawkins generally gears his classes toward children, as he wants to teach them quality core values.

"We use the martial arts as an avenue to make these kids better people, that's all we're doing," he said. "We use the martial arts to teach them."

One rule Hawkins has enforced is what he likes to call the "Ask One Time Rule." It requires children to respect parents and family members at home, respect teachers and other students at school and respect others, work hard and demonstrate a positive attitude in Hawkins' classes.

If a candidate follows those requirements, parents can sign a statement and Hawkins will promote the candidate in his karate system.

"I know the way I was raised and the one time rule is when mom asks you one time, (you do it). ... It makes you accountable for your actions," he said. "If you can get children aware of that right now, the one time rule.

"And if they can come in and respect me and say, 'Yes, sir,' they'll say, 'Yes, ma'am' to their mother. She is doing a lot more than I am. You must respect your parents."

He also gives his prospective students a code of ethics, which goes along similar lines of respect, discipline and displaying a positive frame of mind.

Since establishing the school, Hawkins still receives feedback from former students. Some of those former students still come by the gym to say hello and offer guidance.

"You know, you come in and you don't realize your potential, but then you realize (the potential) and you develop into it, and that's what happens when we get out there and those gentlemen always come back and help out," Hawkins said. "It's very gratifying to see people grow and to change and develop."

Outside of his school, Hawkins finds time to see his two college-age daughters. On Sundays, he also serves as a minister at a local nursing home.

As far as how much longer he can go on teaching others about self-defense, Hawkins — now 56 years old — indicates there's no signs of slowing down.

"I'm 56 now, and I still love it. ... This keeps me active, I just love doing this," he said. "I can't wait to get up every morning and get there and meet everybody and seeing young people grow and change. I've met a lot of people doing this.

"(Legendary actor and martial arts star) Chuck Norris was born in 1940 and that man's nearly 80 years old and he's still active."

Hawkins also has his support system at the school to help keep him going. He credits his assistant instructor, Charles Hartgraves, and Ron Clay, a former Marine who helps train the students. In addition, Hawkins is grateful for Karen Bradney, a retired teacher who allowed Hawkins the use of the current building for the school.

"That's what this has become, it's a place where we can grow and help each other, and word of mouth gets around. ... We take it a day at a time, and whomever comes in that day, we try to make them leave a better person," Hawkins said.

"I also want to thank everybody that helped and all the students, and the former students who come by and still check on me."