TODAY'S TICKET: Booneville vs Ozark



GAME: Booneville (0-1) vs Ozark (0-0)



MASCOTS: Booneville Bearcats; Ozark Hillbillies



WHEN: 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 6, at Doug Scheel Field at Bearcat Stadium.

SERIES: Booneville leads 51-26-4 (0.654)



LAST MEETING: Booneville 42 Ozark 20 on Aug. 31, 2018



LAST WEEK: Clarksville 41 Booneville 35, Ozark did not play



STREAK: Booneville has won last 3



FIRST MEETING: Booneville 45 Ozark 0 6 on Nov. 6, 1924



CONFERENCE AFFILIATIONS: Booneville is 3A-1, Ozark is 4A-4

NOTES: Offensive/defensive lineman Ethan Pirraglia is apparently out for two weeks with a strained MCL suffered on the sixth play from scrimmage in Clarksville last week.

Due to a scheduling quirk, the Bearcats get the Hillbillies at home for the first time since 2016.

Because the teams are meeting for the 82nd time tonight and because Waldron is not on the schedule this year, Ozark will have faced Booneville the second most of any opponent.



LAST NIGHT: Booneville fell in overtime in Ozark, 34-28 in the junior high game despite both a rushing and receiving touchdown by Trace Hall. The seventh grade game between the schools also went to Ozark, 40-6.