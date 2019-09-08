ALMA — It's not as though Paris volleyball coach Jordan Devine believes her program is in some sort of rebuild mode.

They've won four straight state championships, after all.

But it's not necessarily the same team from a year ago, either.

Sophomore Jacee Hart gave Paris an early spark with four of her team-high 10 kills and fellow sophomore Alyssa Komp finished with eight kills Saturday to lead the Eagles to a 25-16, 25-10 sweep of Alma in the finals of the Lady Airedale Invitational.

"This is like a brand new team," Devine said. "We've got two sophomores on the outside (Komp and Hart), a sophomore in the middle (Akira Robinson), and the other four are seniors. We've got a lot of experience, and then not much experience."

Seniors Paiton Forbis, Robin Gossard and Faith Mainer brought their "A" game Saturday.

Forbis had 23 assists to pace a smooth-humming offense.

"I've been really proud that we've had this kind of start," Devine said. "You never know with that young of a team how they're going to respond. We had a great camp season, but the season is different from camp season."

Paris, which lost to Alma in the finals of this tournament a year ago, snapped an early 4-4 tie in the first quarter thanks to a pair of kills from Hart.

Alma got to within 16-13 thanks to Lillie Warnock's kill.

But the first of two Mainer blocks spurred Paris to a strong finish in the opening set, and a strong push in the second game helped the Eagles exact some revenge from a year ago.

"It means a lot; I think that's why we came back and played so well in the finals," Devine said. "If you watched the semifinals game, we didn't play as well. You kind of remind them, 'Hey, we got to the finals last year and lost in three, including a hard third game.'

"It means a lot for them, and just like the win on Thursday (Charleston), I think it's a part of them finding their own identity."

Forbis' no-look tip, a block by Komp and Mainor's kill gave Paris a 17-7 lead in the second game.

Mainor's block of Warnock solidified Paris' victory.

"Every year, nobody cares about last year," Devine said. "You lose this person and that person ... well, they're showing how they can do."

Alma, which opens conference play this coming Saturday, spent Saturday finding a good rotation.

"We definitely got our lineup a lot more solid," Alma coach Kathy Jones said. "We feel better going into our conference. I think that girls are ready to start playing."