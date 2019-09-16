Grant Ennis

Sport: Football

High School: Greenwood

College: Harding University

Grant Ennis, the prolific kicker on Greenwood's last two state championship teams, booted his first career college field goal in Saturday's 24-0 win over Arkansas-Monticello.

Ennis, a freshman at Harding, also kicked three point-after attempts. He's a perfect 5-for-5 in PAT tries this season.

Harding, which dropped a 16-14 decision to Ouachita Baptist in last week's Great American opener, is now 1-1. They travel to Magnolia on Saturday to play Southern Arkansas.

Greer Rogers

Sport: Volleyball

High School: Southside

College: Arkansas Tech

Senior Greer Rogers had six blocks in Arkansas Tech's 25-11, 29-27, 25-21 sweep of New Mexico Highlands at the UNK Classic in Kearney, Nebraska.

Rogers also finished with seven kills in the victory. The Golden Suns, who begin Great American Conference play Tuesday against Harding, finished 2-2 in the tournament. They'll carry an overall record of 3-5 into their league opener.

Rogers leads the team with 29 blocks. She had four in an earlier win Saturday against the University of Mary Marauders.

Chloe Gilmore

Sport: Cross Country

High School: Alma

College: Henderson State

Former Alma track star Chloe Gilmore helped lead Henderson State to a team win at the Ozarks Invitational on Saturday.

Gilmore was 15th overall with a time of 23:17.9. Former Alma teammate Annika Duncan had a PR of 22:09.6 to secure fifth overall.

The Reddies finished with 22 total points — just seven away from a perfect score of 15. The victory is the first for the program since 2016 when HSU won the Freed-Hardeman Speed Open.

The Reddies won't run again until Oct. 11 when they compete in the Lois Davis Invitational in Magnolia.

D'erek Fernandez

Sport: Football

High School: Southside

College: Central Arkansas

Former Southside football standout D'erek Fernandez averaged 12.3 return on three kickoffs in Central Arkansas' 31-30 win over Abilene Christian.

Fernandez also caught a pass and had one carry for two yards. He returned three kicks totaling 37 yards in the team's third straight win to open the season.

The Bears travel to Manoa, Hawaii, on Saturday night to face the University of Hawaii before resuming Southland Conference play Oct. 5 against Nicholls State.

Kameron Collins

Sport: Football

High School: Van Buren

College: Lyon College

Kameron Collins and the Lyon Scots hit the road for Tyler, Texas, on Saturday to open Sooner Athletic Conference play.

The Scots (1-1) were idle Saturday.

Collins, a junior, has 16 tackles through the first two games — eight each in a win over Missouri Baptist and a loss to Hendrix.

The 5-foot-9, 175-pound defensive back appeared in seven games and had nine tackles as a sophomore.

Jenna Lowery

Sport: Volleyball

High School: Paris

College: John Brown University

The John Brown Lady Eagles are beginning to win a lot of matches.

JBU sophomore Jenna Lowery (Paris) had eight digs in the team's 25-19, 25-17, 25-16 sweep of Texas Wesleyan College. The Lady Eagles are 9-3 overall and 2-1 in the SAC.

Lowery had 18 digs in Friday's 25-23, 23-25, 21-25, 25-17, 15-13 thriller over Southwestern, Texas. Lowery is averaging 3.2 digs per set for the Lady Eagles.

Third And Long ...

Lexie Castillo (Greenwood) had 31 digs and six assists in Ouachita Baptist's 25-19, 25-15, 21-25, 19-25, 15-8 win over Alabama-Huntsville on Saturday at the Alabama-Huntsville Tournament. The Lady Tigers are 4-4. ... Tyrese Solomon (Southside) had three receptions for nine yards in Northeastern State's 70-7 loss to No. 21 Central Missouri on Saturday. ... MaKenzie Presley (Greenwood) finished with seven digs in the Hendrix College's lopsided 25-10, 25-12, 25-14 sweep of Howard Payne University on Saturday. ... Kentucky Christina's Austin Archey (Poteau) had four tackles in the Knights' 73-34 loss to Morehead State on Saturday. ... Megan Rose (Mansfield) finished 46th overall for Southeastern Oklahoma State on Saturday at the Gerald Richey Invitational in Arlington, Texas. Rose had a time of 19:56.7.