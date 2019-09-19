The Hackett Hornets (2-1) carry a three-game winning streak into Friday's game with Panama.

The Hornets have outscored their last two opponents, 76-0, including a 40-0 romp over Spring Hill last week. And they're getting it done via defense and offense.

First-year coach Michael Meador's crew has had multiple players step up, including Peyton Hester, who has been involved in 37 tackles, including 24 solo stops.

In last week's win over Spring Hill, Avery Hester threw for 111 yards and two touchdowns. He also added a 43-yard TD run.

Leading tackler Peyton Hester, who has 24 stops on the season, caught an 83-yard touchdown pass. Ty Smith snagged a 28-yard toss.

Defensively, Ty Smith, Juan Farjado, Briar Goines and Cogan Hester combined for 26 tackles, with Goines accounting for 10 solo stops.

Cedarville

Record: (3-0)

Last Week: Cedarville 65, Bigelow 27

This Week: idle

Cedarville coach Max Washausen's club rolled through nonconference play with a force the team hasn't seen in a decade or more.

Now the real fun begins.

The Pirates (3-0) and the Lamar Warriors will both likely be 3-0 when the teams open 3A-1 West play on Sept. 27. Cedarville is off Friday.

Lamar (2-0) travels to Coal Hill to tackle the Tanner Bryant-led Johnson County Westside Rebels.

Cedarville has already churned out 1,342 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns in three games.

Sophomore Darryl Kattich leads the team with 409 yards and seven touchdowns. Junior Kelin Mitchell has 379 yards and five scores.

Ozark

Record: (1-1)

Last Week: Clarksville 15, Ozark 12

This Week: Charleston at Ozark

The Hillbillies are still among the favorites to run the table in the 4A-4. Just don't tell them that.

Ozark has work to do.

"We're kind of beat up a little," Oark coach Jeremie Burns said. "We're trying to figure out who can plan what, and where. I've never seen anything like this. We've had two games and we've had three serious injuries."

Ozark, which plays host to Charleston on Friday, lost running back Daniel Woolsey for the season last week. In his place, Burns is hoping Tyler Sanders and Duke Walker can fill the void.

Sanders, himself, is just bouncing back from an injury.

"We thought we had pretty good depth before the season, but now we're super thin," Burns said. "It's next man up."

Charleston

Record: (0-2)

Last Week: Idle

This Week: Charleston at Ozark

The Franklin County Feud took on a life of its own last season when Charleston stunned Ozark with a crazy game-ending kickoff return that netted a wacky 20-19 Tigers' victory.

Charleston won despite rushing for just six yards; Ozark lost despite compiling 420 yards of total offense.

Ricky May wasn't Charleston's coach yet. But he's seen the video a few times.

"Just twice," he said. "Once last year when it happened, then once this year when I was looking back at the film. Crazy finish."

The Tigers have been decimated by injuries. At one point against Dardanelle two weeks ago, they had 10 backups playing offense. So concerned was May, in fact, he pulled quarterback Brayden Ross to make sure he'd have him healthy for the conference.

But Charleston is getting healthy. Geoff Scott (concussion), Brecken Ketter and Dalton Curtis will play in Friday's showdown with Ozark.

Mansfield

Record: (3-0)

Last Week: Mansfield 53, Lavaca 22

This Week: Idle

The only thing slowing down Mansfield this week is the schedule.

The high-powered Tigers lit up the scoreboard for 131 points in their first three weeks of the season. Quarterback Ethan Stovall has been as good as advertised; receiver/kick returning Layton Howard seems faster than he was last season; and Isaac Cothran has scored touchdowns on four of his nine rushing attempts.

All systems go.

The Tigers open league play Sept. 27 against West Fork.

Stovall leads the team with 717 passing yards and 10 touchdowns. Howard has 355 receiving yards and five scores. In all, Howard has 558 all-purpose yards.

Tyler Holmes has four defensive takeaways, including three interceptions.

Booneville

Record: (1-2)

Last Week: Booneville 42, Pottsville 14

This Week: Idle

Coach Scott Hyatt said he didn't do anything different last week against Pottsville that he didn't try the first two games with Clarksville and Ozark.

But whatever the system, it sure worked.

"I thought we came out and played well early," Hyatt said. "I was happy to come out with that first win."

Because they played on zero week, the Bearcats received an automatic bye heading into conference play. Hyatt's happy to have the week off, too.

"Those first three ballgames were very physical," he said. "This week, it's shorts and t-shirts."

The Bearcats open conference with Paris on Sept. 27.

Waldron

Record: (0-2)

Last Week: Paris 28, Waldron 24

This Week: Danville at Waldron

Second-year coach Jonathan Bates likes his new offense.

But the Bulldogs' coach knows the team has to learn to finish.

Waldron (0-2) could very easily be at worse 1-1 after two games. Instead, the Bulldogs face Danville on Friday searching for their initial victory of 2019.

The Bulldogs jumped ahead of Paris last week, 18-0, before dropping the game, 28-24.

Sophomore quarterback Braden Williams has passed for 454 yards and four touchdowns on the young season.

The Bulldogs host Danville on Friday.

Paris

Record: (2-1)

Last Week: Paris 28, Waldron 24

This Week: Idle

The Eagles rallied from an 18-point deficit last week to stun Waldron, 28-24.

Sophomore quarterback Chase Watts has led the team to a pair of early victories. Last week's victory was one for the ages.

Watts ran for a touchdown and a threw a TD pass as the Eagles rallied to raise their record to 2-1. Watts finished with 187 yards passing on 14-of-24 and a touchdown.

Blaise Woods added 165 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

Patrick Richardson sealed the Eagles' win with a fourth quarter interception.

Lavaca

Record: (0-3)

Last Week: Mansfield 53, Lavaca 22

This Week: Idle

An open date couldn't have come at a better time for Lavaca coach Mark Headley's crew. The Golden Arrows were down to 17 players for last week's game with Mansfield.

"I think it's (open date) really big," Headley said. "We were down to 17 players last week. It's going to be good to get us healthy. We're working this week on getting ourselves better."

Headley said he hopes to have quarterback Ka-Liga Brewer back for the team's 2A-4 opener with J.C. Westside. Brewer sustained a concussion during the team's Sept. 6 loss to Subiaco.

Mountainburg

Record: (1-2)

Last Week: Greenland 30, Mountainburg 14

This Week: Idle

The Dragons played a much tighter game with Greenland than the final score indicated.

Still, the Dragons open conference play Oct. 4 with a 1-2 overall record.

The Dragons dropped a 30-14 decision to Greenland last week. The Dragons don't play again until Oct. 4.

Mountainburg will play Lamar's JV team Sept. 24 and don’t return to the field until Oct. 4 when Lavaca comes calling.

Malachi West had 165 yards rushing in last week's loss.