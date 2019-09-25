FAYETTEVILLE — As new Arkansas basketball coach Eric Musselman began officially practicing the Razorbacks on Tuesday, he already seemed assured about two sophomore guards inherited from the preceding Mike Anderson regime.

Regarding standouts since he began working with the Razorbacks as much as the NCAA allows last spring and summer and into the August/September conditioning, Musselman at Tuesday’s press conference cited Isaiah Joe of Fort Smith Northside and Desi Sills of Jonesboro.

Joe started every game for Anderson’s 18-16 Razorbacks last season and with a 13.9 average was second on the team in scoring only to now NBA center Daniel Gafford.

Sills also played every game and especially emerged late season both offensive and defensively.

However it’s not last season’s game film but by what he and these current Razorbacks see that has Musselman high on these two Hogs.

“I would say for sure Isaiah Joe has been the steadiest day after day after day after day,” Musselman said. “Performance, attitude, everything.”

Sills had caught his eye but especially so given the players’ endorsement.

“We had the players all vote on who worked the hardest,” Musselman said. “We had three different categories, leadership, working hard and who got in off hours and Desi graded out the highest among his peers. That was not anything with myself or the coaches. I had the guys vote on that. So those two guys in particular, one because of the steadiness in his approach since I’ve been here, and we have to talk about Desi just because of what his teammates thought about happened in the offseason.”

Joe, Sills, returning junior shooting guard Mason Jones, returning junior point guard Jalen Harris and graduate transfer via University of North Carolina 6-7 forward Jeantal Cylla have been regulars, Musselman said, in what Musselman calls the “Breakfast Club” of players voluntarily coming to the Eddie Sutton Practice Court to shoot at 6 a.m.

“He’s been a guy that, if we practice at 2:30, at 6:15 in the morning there’s a pretty good chance he’s in there shooting with one of the grad assistants,” Musselman said. “Now with Mason, it’s just about consistency on a daily basis. There are practices where he shoots lights out and is phenomenal and then he’ll miss a couple of shots and we kind of got to bring him back to where he’s got to get mentally.”

Musselman was asked about 6-3 graduate transfer guard Jimmy Whitt via SMU who began his college career as a freshman 1-year Razorback under Anderson.

Whitt averaged 6.1 points and 1.7 rebounds for Anderson’s 2015-2016 Razorbacks but after a redshirt year at SMU averaged 10.5 points and 5.2 rebounds and 12.3 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Mustangs these last two seasons.

“I haven’t really asked him about the (Arkansas) past because it really doesn’t matter what his role was before,” Musselman said. “With any of the guys, Jimmy or any of them, we’re going off what we see and how they fit into our schemes and stuff.”

What can he say about Whitt?

“I know he’s really excited,” Musselman said. “Obviously, he had opportunities to stay where he was. And then once he hit the transfer portal he had a lot of opportunities. He was highly sought after because of his ability to rebound at the guard spot. You look at his wingspan defensively and he’s a real quality young man as well.”

With 7-3 center Connor Vanover of Little Rock Parkview via the University of California redshirting as a transfer unless granted a NCAA appeal because of his grandmother’s illness, 6-8 sophomores Reggie Chaney and Ethan Henderson are the tallest on a short team.

Since played 34 games to Henderson’s 12 as freshmen last season, Chaney seems destined to be the first 4-man stepped up to a 5-spot. Is he ready to embrace it?

“I hope so,” Musselman said. “We’re going to have to play that by committee.”

Khalil Garland, signed two seasons ago as a stellar guard from Little Rock Parkview by the Anderson regime but permanently not allowed to play after doctors detected a medical condition, apparently more than earns his scholarship as a student assistant.

“I can't say enough about Khalil,” Musselman said. “He's at everything. We have 6 a.m. weights, he's sitting there with his teammates. He's a big part of our team because even though he's not suiting up, guys are feeding off of him and they respect him. I'll talk to him underneath the basket or the baseline sometimes about, 'Hey, let's get this guy going a little more and going harder,' or 'Let's get this guy focused a little more. I respect the heck out of him.”