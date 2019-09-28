Bryant showed a big crowd at Mayo-Thompson Stadium why the Hornets are defending 7A state champions as well as the state's top-ranked overall squad.

The Hornets, behind a big night from quarterback Austin Ledbetter, scored two first-quarter touchdowns before adding four more TDs in the following quarter to build a commanding 42-0 lead. Bryant went on to a 42-7 win against the Grizzlies in Friday night's 7A-Central opener for both ball clubs.

Ledbetter accounted for five total touchdowns in the opening half and also threw for 288 yards before the break. He did not play at all in the second half.

Northside (2-2, 0-1) made things very interesting at the outset.

The Hornets took the opening kickoff and were stopped 3 yards short of a fourth down at their own 34-yard line. But instead of punting, Bryant decided to go for it.

Northside's defense was ready, however, especially lineman Maliq Thomas and linebacker Conley Bone, who combined to stop Bryant tailback Ahmad Adams a yard shy of the first down.

Then, with the Grizzlies taking over at the Hornet 36, quarterback Drey Norwood connected with receiver Jackson King for 14 yards and a first down to the Bryant 22.

As it turned out, it was the lone first down the Grizzlies had in the opening half.

Bryant was able to stop Northside on a series of running plays, forcing a fourth down. The Grizzlies attempted a long pass, but it fell incomplete.

Then, the Hornets (4-0, 1-0) struck one play later, as Ledbetter found Joseph Young for a 68-yard gain to the Northside 2. Three plays later, from the 1, Ledbetter tossed a quick pass to Hayden Schrader for the touchdown, and Brock Funk's PAT made it 7-0.

Ledbetter then threw a 40-yard TD pass to Young late in the first quarter, as Bryant built a 14-0 advantage.

The Hornets were just getting started.

Bryant scored on all four of its second-quarter possessions. Ledbetter threw two more TD passes and had a 29-yard keeper as part of the Hornets' first three touchdowns that quarter.

Then, with eight seconds remaining in the first half, Bryant made it 42-0 on a 2-yard plunge from Preston Garrett, followed by the PAT from Funk.

The second half was played with a continuous running clock.

Northside avoided the shutout five minutes into the fourth quarter when Tyheen Prosise broke loose for a 92-yard touchdown run. The PAT kick by Slate Stanton capped the scoring.

Bryant out-gained the Grizzlies, 487-189. Ledbetter completed 14-of-23 passes for 288 yards.

Young caught three passes for 124 yards, and Jake Meadors had three receptions for 73 yards.

Northside had 124 yards rushing, thanks in large part to the big TD run by Prosise, and 65 yards passing. Senior quarterback Matt Hollenbeck completed 3-of-6 passes for 48 yards.

Kaleb Fisher, James Clayton and Jackson King each had two catches, totaling 31, 23 and 11 yards, respectively.

The Grizzlies are back home again next Friday as they take on Little Rock Central.