Paris

Record: (18-1, 8-0)

This Week: Tuesday at Charleston; Thursday vs. West Fork

The Lady Eagles don't lose many volleyball matches. It's big news when they do.

But the team did fall to Lake Hamilton on Saturday at the Lake Hamilton Tournament. It's just the fifth loss for the team since 2016.

Paris went 5-1 last week, capped by a 25-17, 26-24 loss to the Lady Lady Wolves.

Despite the loss, coach Jordan Devine's team has been locked in. The four-time state champs travel to Charleston on Tuesday.

"Being such a young team, I really think they have the mindset that they have something to prove," she said. "So far, they have played well, but our focus has really been cleaning up our play."

Paris' roster includes four seniors — Ciara Boswell, Paiton Forbis, Robyn Gossard and Faith Mainer.

"Our seniors have been such great leaders this year, on and off the floor," Devine said. "All four of them have really stepped up their play this year and all are solid players for us. Paiton Forbis and Robyn Gossard were staples on the floor for us last year and have continued to perform well this year. Faith Mainer and Ciara Boswell are contributing more this year than they ever have.

"They have really come together as a team and that has been really nice to see."

Alma

Record: (3-9-1, 1-5)

This Week: Tuesday vs. Beebe; Thursday vs. Russellville; Saturday FSI

There's nothing like a win to take some of the edge off a tough start in conference play.

Alma got just that last week with a four-set win over Vilonia.

"It was great to get win against Vilonia," coach Kathy Jones said. "There are a lot of great teams in our conference. The girls played well to get the win."

Kailyn Tyler matched a season-high with 11 kills in the win over Vilonia. Tyler leads Alma with 1.7 kills per set.

The junior-heavy Lady Airedales have invested a lot of time starting youth leagues in recent years. Jones is hopeful it will pay dividends in future years.

"We are continuing to work toward getting volleyball interest and playing opportunities in our young Alma community," she said. "It is a process, and I am really excited about the future of Alma volleyball."

Southside

Record: (15-5, 6-1)

This Week: Tuesday vs. Conway; Thursday vs. Cabot; Saturday FSI

A healthy Southside team could spell disaster for the rest of the 6A-Central. But that doesn't mean Conway will roll over during Tuesday's 6 p.m. bout at Southside Gym.

The Lady Wampus Cats defeated the Mavericks last month, 17-25, 25-17, 25-17, 25-18.

Southside has since boasted a 10-1 record, which includes six straight conference wins, including an impressive sweep of Northside last week.

"I think our girls came in, really for the first time in a long time, across the board with a good mentality and it really carried over into our consistency," she said. "I'm very proud of them."

The Mavericks' Avery Fitzgerald finished with 16 kills and nine digs in the win. Fellow senior Bailey Vega had a dozen kills, and Hannah Hogue had her usual 35 assists, 11 digs, two blocks and three aces.

The Mavs host Cabot on Thursday before hitting the road Oct. 8 for North Little Rock.

Van Buren

Record: (11-8-1, 4-3)

This Week: Tuesday at Rogers; Thursday vs. Bentonville

Van Buren couldn't have picked a better time to get momentum to swing its way. The Lady Pointers won both 6A-West matches last week to finish the first half at 4-3 in conference play.

Then Saturday, the Pointers reached the finals of the Lake Hamilton Tournament. Van Buren has gone 7-2-1 since dipping to a season-low 4-6.

"The girls really put together some nice runs (at Lake Hamilton)," coach Brent Reeves said.

Zoe Morrison led the Pointers with 13 kills in the 25-19, 22-25, 15-9 loss to Lake Hamilton. Madalyn Doolittle had nine kills, and Bri Ball had 23 assists.

The Pointers open the second half of conference play Tuesday at Rogers.

Northside

Record: (11-7-1, 5-2)

This Week: Tuesday at Bryant; Thursday at Central; Saturday FSI

The Lady Bears finished 5-2 in the first round of 6A-Central play. They'll open round two Tuesday at Bryant. Northside and North Little Rock tied for a share of second place in the first half of conference play.

Southside and Conway are both 6-1.

The Mavericks held hard-hitting Nicole Medlin to eight kills in last Thursday's three-set loss. Medlin had averaged 13.2 kills per match in her previous 10 matches. She leads Northside with 218 kills.

She has 708 kills in her illustrious three-year career.

The Lady Bears will compete in the Fort Smith Invitational this Saturday. They open pool play with Alma.

Greenwood

Record: (11-5, 5-1)

This Week: Tuesday vs. Vilonia; Thursday at Greenbrier

The Lady Bulldogs finish the first half of 5A-West play Tuesday when 1-15-1, 0-7 Vilonia pays a visit. The Lady Eagles have dropped 12 straight.

Greenwood, 11-5 overall, can finish 6-1 with a win. They'll open the second half of league play at Greenbrier on Thursday.

Camryn Presley leads the balanced offense with 132 kills (2.8 per set). Hannah Watkins leads Greenwood with 72 blocks (1.5 per set). Senior Izzy Davis is averaging five kills per set to go along with 14 aces.

Anna Johnson leads Greenwood with 4.9 assists per set.

Charleston

Record: (11-1, 7-1)

This Week: Tuesday vs. Paris; Thursday at Lincoln

Charleston and Paris are set for a key conference showdown Tuesday. Paris won last month on its home turf in three sets.

The Lady Tigers (11-1, 7-1) bounced Booneville in three sets last week, 25-20, 25-15, 25-19.

Senior Jadyn Womack paced Charleston with 11 kills and two aces in the win over Booneville. Senior Khiley Frederick had five kills and a block.

Charleston's Gracie Koch had finished with four kills and three aces.

Mansfield

Record: (11-8, 4-4)

This Week: Thursday at Elkins

The Mansfield Lady Tigers picked up a 25-10, 25-18, 25-23 sweep of Lincoln last week to finish the week at 2-1.

Brooke Wright had a monster effort in the win over Lincoln. She had 19 kills, three blocks and seven aces. Sophomores Sadie Roberts and Kiara Thomas combined for 10 kills, and junior Daniel Lillie had four kill, six digs and an ace and a block.

Vanessa Noblitt added 29 assists in the victory.

Booneville

Record: (7-8-3, 4-4)

This Week: Tuesday vs. Lincoln; Thursday vs. Waldron

After some shuffling of the lineup, Booneville has settled on a rotation that includes five sophomores. Three of them, Hayley Lunsford, Joleigh Tate and Katelynn Spain, are among the team leaders in scoring.

Lunsford has 175 assists, Tate had contributed 62 blocks, and Spain has 222 digs. Junior Brooklyn Zarlingo leads in kills with 107, and classmate Emily Nelson is serving at a 98 percent clip.

Hacket

Record: (17-2-1, 9-0)

This Week: Thursday at Decatur

Hackett blitzed Mulberry last week, 25-10, 25-9, 25-9, to run its overall record to 17-2-1. The team is unbeaten in nine conference matches.

Junior Kayla Richardson led the winners with 10 kills. Sophomore Madeline Freeman dished out eight assists and had five kills.

The Hornets will carry a 13-game winning streak into Thursday's road trip to Decatur.

Lavaca

Record: (11-6, 7-1)

This Week: Tuesday at Eureka Springs; Thursday vs. NACA

The Lady Golden Arrows look to extend their conference record to 8-1 Tuesday when they visit Eureka Springs. Coach Shannon Todaro's crew defeated the Lady Highlanders, 25-5, 25-15, 25-9, last month.

Lavaca returns home Thursday for Northwest Arkansas Classical Academy.